James Franklin replaces Dale Steyn as Sunrisers’ bowling coach for IPL 2024

For Franklin, who played for Mumbai Indians in 2011 and 2012, this will be his first coaching stint at the IPL. At Sunrisers, Franklin, a former left-arm fast bowling allrounder, will link up with Daniel Vettori, who was appointed as the head coach by the franchise after the 2023 season. The pair has previously worked together at both Middlesex (county cricket) as well as Birmingham Phoenix (the Hundred). Franklin was also the head coach at Durham, and currently is at the PSL as an assistant coach at Islamabad United.