KL Rahul UPDATE: Will India Star Feature in 5th Test vs England at Dharamshala?

Dharamshala: India’s wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has been out of action since the Vizag Test due to a spasm in the right quadriceps. He has already missed three Tests and now there is talk over will he return for the fifth and final Test or not. Rahul was deemed 90 per cent fit for the Ranchi Test, yet he did not feature and now a report on Cricbuzz suggests that he is in London consulting a specialist. And that means it is highly unlikely he features in the Dharamshala game. Also, with India having sealed the series, one feels there is no point rushing Rahul back in the side.

Meanwhile, star all-rounder Washington Sundar is released from the Indian squad for the final Test match against England to feature in the Ranji Trophy semi-final between Tamil Nadu and Mumbai on March 2. Sundar joined the Indian squad for the final three Tests as the backup for Ravichandran Ashwin.

As per a report from Indian Express, as Ashwin is performing well and is available for selection, there is no role left for Sundar to play in the final Test, considering this, BCCI has decided to release Sundar from the squad so he can play for Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Ranji semi-final. Tamil Nadu secured their spot in the semifinals after an inning and 33 runs win over defending champions Saurashtra.

India will now face England in the fifth and final Test at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on March 7. The good news for Team India is that Jasprit Bumrah will be available for selection and the pitch is said to be seam-friendly as per recent reports.