Sports

KL Rahul UPDATE: Will India Star Feature in 5th Test vs England at Dharamshala?

Photo of admin admin Send an email 4 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

Dharamshala: India’s wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has been out of action since the Vizag Test due to a spasm in the right quadriceps. He has already missed three Tests and now there is talk over will he return for the fifth and final Test or not. Rahul was deemed 90 per cent fit for the Ranchi Test, yet he did not feature and now a report on Cricbuzz suggests that he is in London consulting a specialist. And that means it is highly unlikely he features in the Dharamshala game. Also, with India having sealed the series, one feels there is no point rushing Rahul back in the side.

Meanwhile, star all-rounder Washington Sundar is released from the Indian squad for the final Test match against England to feature in the Ranji Trophy semi-final between Tamil Nadu and Mumbai on March 2. Sundar joined the Indian squad for the final three Tests as the backup for Ravichandran Ashwin.

As per a report from Indian Express, as Ashwin is performing well and is available for selection, there is no role left for Sundar to play in the final Test, considering this, BCCI has decided to release Sundar from the squad so he can play for Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Ranji semi-final. Tamil Nadu secured their spot in the semifinals after an inning and 33 runs win over defending champions Saurashtra.

India will now face England in the fifth and final Test at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on March 7. The good news for Team India is that Jasprit Bumrah will be available for selection and the pitch is said to be seam-friendly as per recent reports.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

 


Source link

Photo of admin admin Send an email 4 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

India vs England: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today’s Match on NDTV Sports

October 29, 2023

India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today’s Match on NDTV Sports

October 29, 2023

India vs England: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today’s Match on NDTV Sports

October 29, 2023

India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today’s Match on NDTV Sports

October 29, 2023

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow