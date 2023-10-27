23.8 C
New York

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Bounce Back After Aiden Markram’s Wicket, South Africa 8 Down In Chase

Sports

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

PAK vs SA Live Score: Aiden Markram was dismissed at the score of 91 as the Pakistan vs South Africa game is nearing a tight finish.

Related articles

spot_img

Recent articles

spot_img
Premium Content

© We are news aggregrator. For any need email us to thetimesofbengal@gmail.com