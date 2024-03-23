Amalgam 3.0: Global Entrepreneurship Summit Unveils Four-Day Extravaganza of Innovation and Collaboration

Amalgam 3.0, Global Entrepreneurship Summit was organized by Atal Incubation Centre-BIMTECH – Birla Institute of Management Technology, a four-day spectacle from 19th March 2024 to 22nd March 2024, igniting the spirit of innovation and fostering cross-cultural exchanges on an unprecedented scale. With a commitment to nurturing emerging entrepreneurs and revolutionizing the startup landscape, Amalgam 3.0 brought together visionaries, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders from across the globe, transcending geographical boundaries to shape the future of entrepreneurship on a global scale.

Final Amalgam 3.0

Amalgam 3.0 witnessed participation from representatives of 12 nations, for eleven immersive sessions featuring a distinguished panel of more than 30 speakers esteemed in their respective domains. Through insightful discussions, thought-provoking panels, and interactive sessions, the summit explored the myriad facets of entrepreneurship, uncovering the secrets to success and igniting the entrepreneurial spirit in attendees.

Beginning the event, Dr. Abha Rishi, Founder Trustee and Ex-CEO of Atal Incubation Centre- BIMTECH shared the six year journey of AIC-BIMTECH and summarised the past editions of Amalgam. She also emphasized the recognition of global collaboration to nurture the entrepreneurial spirit being the motivation to organise Amalgam 3.0 inviting speakers from all over the world. Further, reflecting on the impact of Amalgam 3.0, Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, Birla Institute of Management Technology, Greater Noida expressed gratitude to all participants, speakers, and partners for their invaluable contributions. “Amalgam 3.0 has been a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in driving positive change,” remarked Dr. Rajib. “We are immensely proud of the connections forged, ideas exchanged, and inspiration ignited during this transformative event.”

The event hosted Ms. Tea Pirih, the Economic Counsellor to the republic of Slovenia as the guest of honor who kickstarted day 1 of the virtual event and shared nuanced insights into the Slovenian startup ecosystem. Over a course of four days, speakers from USA, Australia, Canada, Netherlands, Africa, Denmark, Singapore and other countries spanning multiple continents came together to talk about their countries’ innovation landscape, the opportunities of entry and the potential to grow in different geographies. The event catered to a diverse audience of students, entrepreneurs, faculty members, incubator personnel etc. from across the globe.

As the curtains draw on Amalgam 3.0, Atal Incubation Centre-BIMTECH remains committed to nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit and fostering a vibrant ecosystem for emerging entrepreneurs worldwide. Looking ahead, AIC-BIMTECH is excited to continue its mission of empowering the next generation of visionaries to shape the future of entrepreneurship and innovation on a global scale.

