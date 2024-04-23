Home

Arvind Kejriwal, K Kavitha To Stay In Jail Till May 7 As Court Extends Judicial Custody In Liquor Policy Case

The decision was made following their appearance before the Rouse Avenue Court via video conference at the conclusion of their remand period.

A Delhi court has decided to extend the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with a money laundering case associated with an alleged excise scam. The extension of custody, granted by Special judge Kaveri Baweja, is set until May 7. The decision was made following their appearance before the Rouse Avenue Court via video conference at the conclusion of their remand period. Additionally, Kavitha, a Telangana MLC and the daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, also had her judicial custody extended until May 7 in a corruption case under investigation by the CBI.

The Delhi Chief Minister has a plea pending in the Supreme Court, in which he has challenged his arrest March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate on money laundering charges. The court heard the matter on April 15, but denied Kejriwal immediate relief pending a reply from the federal agency.

On Monday, the court had turned down an application moved by Kejriwal seeking permission to consult a private doctor of his choice daily for 15 minutes through video conferencing for his acute diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar levels.

The Delhi court directed that necessary medical treatment be provided and in case of requirement of any special consultation, Tihar jail authorities shall concern a medical board constituted by AIIMS director consisting of an endocrinologist and a diabetologist.

Kejriwal was administered a “low dose” of insulin after his blood sugar level spiked on Monday evening, officials of Tihar jail said. AAP welcomed this news received on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and said the development was the result of the blessings of the deity. According to a Tihar official, Kejriwal was given two units of low dose insulin on Monday evening on the advice of AIIMS doctors.

On March 15, Kavitha, a key member of the alleged ‘South Group,’ was arrested by the central probe agency. The accusations suggest that the group paid kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi in exchange for a substantial portion of liquor licenses in the national capital. These allegations have raised concerns and sparked a thorough investigation into the matter.







