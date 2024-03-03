Ayush-ICMR Advanced Centres For Integrative Health Research At Select AIIMS: DETAILS INSIDE

Union Ayush and Health Ministers to announce the setting up of Ayush-ICMR Advanced Centre for Integrative Health Research (AI-ACIHR) at select AIIMS across the nation.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The study will be carried out at 8 different sites.

Integrative Health Research: Union Minister of AYUSH and Ports Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya will launch Ayush-ICMR Advanced Centre for 5 Integrative Health Research (AI-ACIHR) at 4 selected AIIMS and Multicentre clinical trials on Anaemia on Monday. Both the Ministers will also launch of Indian Public Health Standards for Ayush healthcare facilities and participate in the 27th Convocation of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth.

AIIMS Delhi

Advanced Centre for Integrative Health Research in Gastrointestinal Disorders

Advanced Centre for Integrative Health Research in Women and Child Health

AIIMS Jodhpur

Advanced Centre for Integrative Health Research in Geriatric Health

AIIMS Nagpur

Advanced Centre for Integrative Health Research in Cancer Care

AIIMS Rishikesh

Advanced Centre for Integrative Health Research in Geriatric Health

Announcement On Multicentre Clinical Trial On Anaemia

CCRAS under the Ministry of Ayush and ICMR has undertaken a research study on Anaemia entitled “Efficacy and safety of Punarnavadi Mandura alone and in combination with Drakshavaleha compared to iron-folic acid in the treatment of moderate iron deficiency anaemia among non-pregnant women of reproductive age group: a community-based three-arm multicenter randomized controlled trial. “The study will be carried out at 8 different sites namely “MGIMS Wardha, AIIMS Jodhpur, NITM Bengaluru, RIMS Ranchi, KEM Hospital Research Centre, AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Bhopal, and AIIMS Bibinagar”.

The Launch Of Indian Public Health Standards For Ayush Healthcare Facilities

The Indian Public Health Standards for Ayush Health Care facilities aim to lay down uniform Standards & quality infrastructure, Human resources, medicines etc. By adopting these standards, the States and UTs will able to extend the quality Ayush health care services to the deserving population. The fundamental aim is to augment preventive, promotive, curative, palliative, and rehabilitative services within the public health domain, emphasizing uncompromising quality. A pivotal principle within the National Health Policy (NHP) 2017 is the incorporation of Pluralism.

Inauguration Of 27th Convocation & 29th National Seminar Of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth

Around 201 shishyas enrolled under Guru Shishya Parampara would be awarded CRAV certificates. Fellow of RAV (FRAV) would be awarded to eminent vaidyas & Lifetime Achievement award will be presented to eminent vaidyas for their outstanding contribution towards Ayurveda betterment. Shishopananyniya samskara (Welcoming ceremony) for new CRAV students for the batch 2024-25. Two-Day National Seminar on “Ayurvedo Amritanam” Ayurveda for one health/Post covid health management/Immunity through Ayurveda.







