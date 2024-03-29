Begin the New Financial Year with FDs on Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets has tied up with several leading banks and NBFCs to offer a range of investment products, including fixed deposits. It is an ideal savings scheme for individuals looking for a fresh start to the new financial year. This facilitates improved asset allocation for diverse financial needs.

Fixed Deposit

For instance, investors can get an interest rate of up to 9.00% p.a. on their FDs and can deposit a minimum amount starting at â¹1,000. When booking an FD on Bajaj Markets, individuals can browse the following issuers:

FD Issuer Maximum Interest Rate (p.a.) Advertise here To book Call 6291968677 Minimum Deposit Amount Bajaj Finance Ltd. 8.85% â¹15,000 Mahindra Finance Ltd. 8.30% â¹5,000 PNB Housing Finance Ltd. 8.30% â¹10,000 YES BANK 8.25% â¹10,000 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 9.00% â¹1,000 AU Small Finance Bank 8.50% â¹1,000 Disclaimer: The above-mentioned interest rates are subject to change at the issuer’s discretion and are applicable to senior citizens. Investors looking to save on taxes can also opt for tax-saver FDs issued by banks. These come with a mandatory lock-in period of 5 years and are eligible for deductions up to â¹1.5 Lakhs u/s 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Booking an FD on Bajaj Markets presents several benefits, such as:

Minimal documentation Quick processing time Auto-renewal facility on select FDs Premature closure option Easy online application process Option to avail loans against FDs from select issuers

As individuals embark on their savings journey for the new financial year, Bajaj Markets provides a seamless experience. They can easily explore various FD issuers, thereby initiating their investment journey promptly.

As individuals look back on their finances in preparation for the upcoming financial year, FDs serve as a great way to increase their savings and also earn assured interest.

Whether downloading the app or visiting the official website, investors can access a wide range of investment options. These include Mutual Funds, Bonds, and National Pension Scheme (NPS).

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket“. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket“.