Home

News

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: BJD Releases 7th List Of Candidates, Fields Mahesh Sahu From Hindol

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: The BJD has fielded Sharada Prasanna Jena from the Balikuda-Ersama Assembly seat.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

In this list of six candidates announced, the BJD has given tickets to the wives of two MLAs while denying tickets to four sitting MLAs.

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: With just a few days left for the assembly polls, the Biju Janata Dal on Monday released its 7th list of MLA candidates for the 2024 general elections. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made the announcement about the names of six MLA Candidates in a televised message today. He stated that Tusharkanti Behera will contest from Kakatpur seat while Mahesh Sahu from Hindol Assembly constituency.

In the similar manner, the BJD has fielded Sharada Prasanna Jena from the Balikuda-Ersama Assembly seat.

With this, the BJD has released the candidates for 141 seats out of total 147 Assembly constituencies.

In this list of six candidates announced, the BJD has given tickets to the wives of two MLAs while denying tickets to four sitting MLAs.

The BJD has given ticket to MLA Sudam Marndi’s wife in Bangiriposhi and Raghunathpalli MLA Subrat Tarai’s wife Archana has been given ticket by BJD.

In his reaction, Mahesh Sahoo said “I extend my gratitude to Lord Jagannath, Goddess Hingula and CM Naveen Patnaik for taking the decision for the welfare of people. I will extend all my support to the party.”

Odisha Assembly Polls: 7th List of BJP Candidates

Hindol: Mahesh Sahu Raghunathpali: Archanarekha Behera Balikuda-Ersama: Sarada P Jena Kakatpur: Tusharkanti Behera Bangiriposi: Ranjita Marndi Bari: Biswaranjan Mallick

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Check Full Schedule

Issue of notification: April 18, April 26, April 29, May 7

Last date of notification: April 25, May 3, May 6, May 14

Scrutiny of nomination: April 26, May 4, May 7, May 15

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: April 29, May 6, May 9, May 17

Date of poll: May 13, May 20, May 25, June 1

Counting of Votes: June 4







