Odia Version Of Sankalp Patra, BJP’s Lok Sabha Manifesto Released

BJP Odisha election in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar and Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal were present during the release.

(Image: Facebook/@BJP4Odisha)

Odia Version Of BJP’s Sankalp Patra: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Odisha on Monday released the party’s Odia version of the manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The prominent leaders who were present during the release of the Odia version of the BJP’s manifesto include BJP Odisha election in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, former union minister Jual Oram, and former state president Samir Mohanty.

BJP’s Odisha election in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar said that the Centre’s free ration scheme will be extended by another five years, three crore ‘Lakhpati didi’ will be created, the PM Awas Yojana will be expanded, and drinking water supply will be taken to every home.

“If BJP forms a government in Odisha, we will implement all the promises made in the central manifesto in the state. The present government has not implemented the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Odisha for which migrant workers are facing hardship.”

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said that the Modi government is totally dedicated to women, youths, and farmers and has fulfilled all promises made in the poll manifesto in 2014 and 2019 adding that the BJP will reach out to every household with the Odia version of the manifesto.

The BJP released its manifesto, named ‘Sankalp Patra,’ for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 14. The Sankalp Patra was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP chief JP Nadda at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

PM Modi, while addressing the gathering stated that the manifesto focuses on four pillars of Viksit Bharat, women’s power, youth power, farmers, and the poor, adding that it also focuses on the “dignity of life” and the “quality of life”, the quantity of opportunity.

He added that the central government will also focus on providing piped gas to all homes and providing free power.

The Lok Sabha Elections are being held from April 19 to June 1, 2024, to elect 543 members to the lower house of the parliament in the 18th Lok Sabha. The polls are going to take place in phases and the results will be announced on June 4.

