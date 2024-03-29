BJP Announces Candidates For Jharkhand, Rajasthan Ahead Of LS Polls

The first phase of voting in Rajasthan will be held on April 19, and the second phase will be held on April 26.

BJP announces candidates for Jharkhand and Rajasthan ahead of Lok Sabha Polls 2024.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for the by-elections in the Gandey Assembly seat of Jharkhand and the Bagidora Assembly seat of Rajasthan. Dilip Kumar Verma has been selected from the Gandey Assembly, while Subhash Tamboliya has been given a ticket from the Bagidora Assembly. The bypoll in the Bagidora Assembly will be held on April 26, and the Gandey Assembly bypoll will take place on May 20. The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases, with the first phase beginning on April 19.

Rajasthan, which has 25 parliamentary constituencies, will vote in two phases. The first phase of voting in Rajasthan will be held on April 19, and the second phase will be held on April 26. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won all 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan. However, the party managed to win only 24 seats in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) secured only 1 seat.

The BJP has been preparing for the Lok Sabha elections since August 2018, when it began preparing for the national polls in Rajasthan after sensing an anti-incumbency sentiment against then chief minister Vasundhara Raje. The party focused on over two million beneficiaries of the Centre’s welfare schemes and strengthened its organisational structure at the booth level.

BJP strategists say the party has benefitted from its proactive campaign in the state, where it began preparing for the national polls in August after sensing an anti-incumbency sentiment against then chief minister Vasundhara Raje. The BJP’s focus on nationalism and security, particularly crucial in a state that shares a long border with Pakistan, helped create a sentiment in favour of the party.

Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat, who defeated chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s son, Vaibhav Gehlot, in Jodhpur, said the party’s preparations for the assembly elections helped in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP increased its vote share in 2019 to 58.4% from 54.9% in 2014.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is gearing up for the by-elections in the Gandey Assembly and the Bagidora Assembly, while also preparing for the Lok Sabha polls. The party’s focus on nationalism and security, along with its proactive campaign in Rajasthan, has helped it maintain its stronghold in the state.







