BJP To Fight Solo, No Alliance With SAD, Says State Chief Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections: Amid the recent buzz over a speculated alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab, the saffron party’s state unit chief Sunil Jakhar Tuesday announced that the party will not form an alliance and will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in the state on its own.

In a video statement on his X handle, Jakhar announced that the BJP will go solo in the Punjab Lok Sabha elections, adding that the party took the decision after getting feedback from people and party workers.

“The BJP is going to contest the Lok Sabha elections alone in Punjab,” Sunil Jakhar said on X.

BJP to contest the Lok Sabha elections alone in Punjab. ਭਾਰਤੀ ਜਨਤਾ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਲੋਕ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਚ ਇੱਕਲੇ ਲੜਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। pic.twitter.com/FbzfaePNj3 — Sunil Jakhar(Modi Ka Parivar) (@sunilkjakhar) March 26, 2024

‘PM Modi’s work will speak for itself’

The BJP leader noted that the work done by the Modi government during the past decade will speak for itself and people will vote for development.

“The works done by the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are not hidden from anyone,” Jakhar said.

Jakhar added that in the last 10 years, produce of farmers was procured at minimum support price.

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections

Over the past few week, rumors were afloat about an impending restitching of alliance between the SAD and the BJP after several rounds of talks between the former allies. Both BJP and SAD are eyeing to take on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its INDIA bloc ally Congress, in the upcoming general elections.

The Lok Sabha Elections for all 13 seats in Punjab will be held in a single phase on June 1, which also marks the last phase of the seven-phase elections.

Votes will be counted on June 4.

‘Mann in Delhi while people dying in Sangrur’

Meanwhile, Jakhar on Sunday visited the families of Sangrur hooch tragedy victims and attacked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for not visiting the area following the incident.

“This is Bhagwant Mann’s area. He should have been here before anyone else. He could have attended to Arvind Kejriwal later,” Jakhar said in an sharp attack on Mann who was in Delhi to protest the arrest of AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also blasted Mann over the Sangrur deaths, saying that Punjab Chief Minister reached Delhi to save “liquor scam kingpin” Arvind Kejriwal but 21 people died in his village due to illicit liquor.

“21 people died in a state due to illicit liquor and their CM (Bhagwant Mann) is sleeping in Delhi. He has not even spoken 2 words or taken any action against alcoholism… Punjab CM reached Delhi to save Arvind Kejriwal but 21 people died in his village due to illicit liquor… He is in Delhi to protect the liquor scam Kingpin. He (Arvind Kejriwal) is so arrogant that he wants to run the government from jail,” the Union Minister said.

The death toll due to the suspected consumption of spurious liquor in Punjab’s Sangrur district has climbed to 21, according to officials.

