Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP’s PC Mohan Eyes 4th Straight Win From Bangalore Central Constituency

Lok Sabha polls for the Bangalore Central seat will be held on April 26, 2024– Phase 2 of general elections– while votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same day.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Lok Sabha polls in the Bangalore Central Constituency will be held on April 26, 2024.

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bangalore Central is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. Akin to most Lok Sabha constituencies in the southern state, Bangalore South is a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with sitting MP P.C Mohan scoring three straight victories from the seat since it was carved out in 2009.

Lok Sabha polls for the Bangalore Central seat will be held on April 26, 2024– Phase 2 of general elections– while votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same day.

BJP’s P.C Mohan has won the Bangalore Central seat for three consecutive terms since the Constituency was carved out in 2009. The veteran leader will be eyeing a fourth straight victory from the seat and maintain the saffron party’s grip over the constituency.

Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Candidates

P.C Mohan (Incumbent) – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Mansoor Ali Khan- Congress

(Note: The candidate(s) list will be updated as and when they are announced.)

Bangalore South Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Dates

Date of polling: April 26, 2024

Date of counting/results: June 4, 2024

About Bangalore South Lok Sabha Constituency

The Bangalore Central seat is a bastion of the BJP and holds a strong relevance in the state’s political landscape. In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress, the ruling party in Karnataka, has nominated Mansoor Ali Khan, pitting him against incumbent MP P.C Mohan as the grand-old-party eyes a victory in the key seat.

Elections for the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will be held in two phases, beginning with phase 2 on April 26 and ending on May 7 (phase 3). Votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same day, the Election Commission has announced.







