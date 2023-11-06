Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Ahead of the upcoming state polls, the police has deployed 60,000 security personnel in a three-layer security cover for more than 600 booths in the Naxal-hit area Bastar. – Chhattisgarh Election 2023: 60,000 Security Personnel Deployed In This Naxal-Hit Area Ahead Of First Phase Of Polls



