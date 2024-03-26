Congress Digs Out Kangana Ranauts Old Video Calling Urmila Matondkar Soft Porn Star

Actor Kangana Ranaut, now a BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, hit back at Congress leader Supriya Shrinate following a derogatory post about her. As BJP launched scathing at

Actor Kangana Ranaut, now a BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, hit back at Congress leader Supriya Shrinate following a derogatory post about her. As BJP launched scathing attacks on Shrinate, who clarified that some parody account on social media has made the concerned post, of which she has reported on X, the Congress on Tuesday slammed the actor for calling actor Urmila Matondkar, who had earlier joined and quit Congress, a “soft porn star”.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president, Srinivas BV shared an earlier video of Ranaut and wrote, “What was posted from Supriya Ji’s account was absolutely derogatory. She has not only deleted it but also clarified and Condemned it in the Strongest Terms.” (sic). “What about you? Calling Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’ on live TV? Have you condemned it?,” he tweeted.

In the video, Ranaut could be heard saying, “Urmila Matondkar, she is a soft porn star. I know it’s very blatant, but I want to ask you… she is not known for her acting for sure, what is she known for, for doing soft porn, right?” “If she can get a ticket (for a political party), why won’t I get a ticket?,”

A major controversy erupted on Monday as an objectionable post with “sexual innuendos and abuses” on the Bollywood actor was shared on the Instagram account of Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate. The post showed a photo of scantily-clad Kangana Ranaut, with an offensive and derogatory caption.

The post of Shrinate on Instagram which has now been deleted, asked: “Kya bhav chal raha hai Mandi me koi batayega? (Will someone tell me what the rate system in Mandi is?)”, along with the image of Ranaut.

While the post triggered a massive uproar on social media, Shrinate issued a clarification, saying that the post had been taken down.

She wrote on X: “Someone who had access to my meta accounts (FB and Insta) posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down. Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that for a woman. However, a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name is being run on Twitter (@Supriyaparody) which started the whole mischief, and is being reported.”

The post drew a sharp response from the BJP and Ranaut.

“Dear Supriya ji In the last 20 years of my career as an artist, I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii,” Ranaut said in a post on X.

“We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts, and above all we must refrain from using sex workers’ challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity…,” she added.







