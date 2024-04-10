Congress Eyeing 4th Straight Victory From Vatakara Seat

The Congress is seeking a fourth straight win from the Vatakara Lok Sabha Constituency, however, akin to previous Lok Sabha polls, the grand-old party is likely to face some tough competition from its INDIA bloc ally CPI (M).

Congress is eyeing a 4th straight win from Vatakara seat. (FILE)

Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024: Vatakara Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 20 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Kerala. The Vatakara Lok Sabha seat has been a Congress bastion through and through since the 2009, with the grand-old party winning all three parliamentary elections from the seat in the 2009, 2014, and the 2019 Lok sabha polls.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, Congress candidate K. Muraleedharan retained the seat for his party, defeating his nearest rival P. Jayarajan of the CPI(M), by a narrow margin of 84,663 votes. Amidst a closely fought poll battle and a nearly 83 percent voter turnout, Muraleedharan secured 5,26,755 votes, while Jayarajan received 4,42,092 votes..

Elections for the Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency will be held on April 26, 2024– Phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls– while votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same day.

Vatakara Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Candidates

Shafi Parambil – Congress

KK Shailaja – Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M)

Praful Krishna- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

(Note: The candidate(s) list will be updated as and when they are announced.)

Vatakara Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Dates

Date of polling: April 26, 2024

Date of counting/results: June 4, 2024

About Vatakara Lok Sabha Constituency

CPI(M) and Congress are both part of the opposition INDIA bloc, but the allies are contesting against each other in the state as there is no seat-sharing pact between them for the Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024.

The BJP, meanwhile, has been almost a non-factor in Vatakara, but will be looking to make inroads in Kerala in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

Lok Sabha Elections for all 20 Parliamentary seats in Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 26- Phase 2 of the seven-phased Lok Sabha Elections 2024.







