'Daughter Of Mandi…': Kangana Ranaut Kicks Off LS Poll Campaign With Mega Roadshow

Kangana Ranaut recently hogged the headlines over an alleged derogatory post on social media platforms belonging to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate.

'Daughter Of Mandi...': Kangana Ranaut Kicks Off LS Poll Campaign With Mega Roadshow | WATCH
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut addresses a rally in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. (Screengrab/X)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut Friday kicked off the BJP’s campaign in Himachal Pradesh with a mega roadshow from the Mandi constituency, for which the saffron party has named her as its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

On Friday morning, Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mandi and was greeted by a sea of her supporters and fans amid loud ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants and pro-BJP slogans.

‘Mandi ki beti’

“Mandi ki beti hi Mandi ko represent karegi (Only Mandi’s own daughter will represent it),” Kangana asserted amid loud cheers and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants from the crowd.

‘Don’t think Kangana is a heroine, or she is a star. Consider Kangana as your sister, your daughter. Everyone here is my family,” the Tejas-star said while addressing the public rally in the Himachal city.

Earlier, talking to reporters, Kangana said, “You can see the large gathering here. A lot of people have come here. They are all proud that the daughter of Mandi, the nationalist voice from Mandi will represent the constituency in this election.”

Kangana also asserted that development is the main agenda of the BJP which will translate into people’s votes.

“Development is the main issue for BJP…The people of Mandi will show what is in their heart,” she said.

‘Mandi’ row

Ranaut recently hogged the headlines over an alleged derogatory post on social media platforms belonging to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate.

The comment triggered a massive political firestorm and Shrinate later removed the controversial comments from all her social media accounts, claiming that those were not posted by her but by someone else who had access to her accounts.

The Bollywood actor, who had publicly called out Shrinate for posts shared via her social media handles, said she was hurt by the opposition leader’s remarks.

“This (incident) sets the cause of women back by many years. She has posted a very alarming content,” she added.

Shrinate had also hurt the people of Himachal Pradesh by comparing Mandi, a ‘devbhoomi’, to a market, Ranaut further said.

“The meaning of Mandi is not what runs in the head of the Congress. The innocent people of Himachal Pradesh were deeply hurt when they branded it as if it was a flesh trade market. Mandi was named after sage Mandav,” she said.

Asked if she had a message for Shrinate, Ranaut said she has nothing to say to the Congress spokesperson.

(With PTI inputs)






