Delhi BJP Leader Bansuri Swaraj Makes Big Claim; Says AAP Govt Distributes Fake Medicines In Mohalla Clinics

Daughter of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj and the party’s Delhi Secretary Bansuri Swaraj interacts with the media after being named to contest from the New Delhi seat in the party’s first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: In a big claim, BJP leader and party candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha parliamentary seat, Bansuri Swaraj, has said that fake medicines are being distributed in Mohalla clinics and also that administrative staff treat patients instead of doctors. The Delhi BJP leader also claimed that the conditions in Mohalla clinics in the city are pathetic.

“On one side, PM Modi distributes good-quality and less expensive medicines in Janaushadhi Kendra; on the other side, the AAP government distributes fake medicines in Mohalla Clinics. Doctors don’t treat patients in Mohalla Clinics but the administrative staff looks after patients. This is what their Delhi model is?, she asked.

“On one side, the BJP delivers tap water connections in every house, whereas the AAP commits the Jal Board scam… I want to tell you that the whole of Delhi is pissed off due to Kejriwal’s corruption but he was busy enjoying his power and scams. Today, AAP is doing a drama of sympathy and the people of Delhi can understand it very well,” she added further.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in the national capital in a single phase on May 25. The BJP had won all seven seats in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Top Aam Aadmi Party leaders held a day-long fast at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accuse the BJP of resorting to dictatorship. Several party volunteers and supporters took part in the fast in the national capital, singing patriotic songs and waving posters showing an image of Kejriwal behind bars.

Similar protests were held in other states as well as by Indians abroad, including at Harvard Square in Boston, the Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles, outside the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, in New York Times Square and in Toronto, London and Melbourne, among others, party leaders said.

AAP Leaders Hold Collective Fast In Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

Senior AAP leaders, including Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Bila, and ministers Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot and Imran Hussain, attended the day-long ‘Samuhik Upwas’ at Jantar Mantar from 11 am.

Addressing the protesters at Jantar Mantar, the AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise scam case, asserted, “Kejriwal was, is and will remain honest.”

He questioned Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, claiming the AAP national convener’s name was mentioned by just four of the 456 witnesses to the CBI and ED probing the case. “People know very well under what circumstances these witnesses are named Kejriwal,” Singh said.

He called upon AAP volunteers to work harder to ensure the victory of party candidates and those of the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha polls to pave the way for the exit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah from power.

Delhi Minister Atishi accused the BJP of resorting to dictatorship and claimed the fast by the AAP will give “sleepless nights” to the saffron party. There was anger among people over Kejriwal’s arrest and it will prove to be the “final nail in the coffin” of the BJP, she claimed.

