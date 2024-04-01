DMK Failed Tamil Nadu; Harmed Interests Of Fishermen, Says PM Modi

In a post on X, PM Modi said the new details emerging about the Katchatheevu island have “unmasked the DMK’s double standards”.

Katchatheevu Island Row: Amidst the ongoing row over Katchatheevu island which was allegedly “handed” to Sri Lanka during the Indira Gandhi-led Congress dispensation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday launched a scathing attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), claiming that the party did “nothing” to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu and the state’s fishermen community.

