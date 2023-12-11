Experience the Best Noise Cancelling with Sony’s Latest WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless Earbuds Made Exclusively “For The Music”

Experience a new level of excellence with the unveiling of Sonys WF-1000XM5 truly wireless earbuds, announced today. Representing the pinnacle of the acclaimed 1000X series, this cutting-edge model redefines perfection, delivering unparalleled noise cancellation, an elevated immersive sound experience, and Sonys most exceptional call quality to date. Immerse yourself in your music, as the WF-1000XM5 creates a seamless connection between you and your tunes.

Sony WF-1000XM5

Speaking on the launch Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India said, “WF-1000XM5 has redefined the concept of earbuds. We are proud to announce that our earbuds have incorporated the features which provide an elevated immersive sound experience to the listeners. It’s active noise cancelling features, high resolution audio and amazing sound quality, all at a relatively competent price makes it a perfect choice, setting a new standard in the world of audio. With these earbuds, we aim to stand on our position as one of the best earbuds manufacturers in truly wireless earbuds segment globally as well as in India.”

The WF-1000XM5 earbuds raise the bar for distraction-free listening and clarity. With Sonys expertise in music, you can trust that youre getting the ultimate music experience. The WF-1000XM5 feature cutting-edge technology to deliver premium sound quality and the best noise-cancelling performance on the market. Real-time audio processors and high-performance mics power the specially designed driver unit Dynamic Driver X, for wide frequency reproduction, deep bass, and clear vocals. They are designed to immerse you in a sound so good, it feels like youre in the studio with your favourite artists.

The WF-1000XM5 now feature three microphones on each earbud, including dual feedback mics, which improve low-frequency cancellation performance. This is Sonys biggest ever step forward in noise cancelling, resulting in ambient sound captured even more accurately. Newly developed by Sony, the Integrated Processor V2 unlocks the potential of the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN2e. The unique combination of technology controls the six microphones, across both ears, to deliver unprecedented noise cancelling quality that can be adapted to provide the best performance for your environment. The ability to reproduce lower frequencies has also been improved on the WF-1000XM5 thanks to the new Dynamic Driver X. Plus, the Noise Isolation Earbud Tips feature a unique polyurethane foam material that reduces noise in the high frequency range.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

By combining Sonys newly developed HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN2e and Integrated Processor V2, the WF-1000XM5 incorporates precision 24-bit audio processing and high-performance analogue amplification. The result is low distortion and crystal-clear audio reproduction. Premium sound quality continues to be at the heart of the WF-1000XM5s design with support for High-Resolution Audio Wireless thanks to LDAC, as well as DSEE Extreme™ to upscale compared digital music in real time. Additionally, the earbuds feature 360 Reality Audio, which creates an immersive audio experience that transports you into the centre of the music(i). From finer vocals to deeper bass, everything is tuned for the music on the WF-1000XM5. Thanks to a specially designed Dynamic Driver X for wide frequency reproduction, the WF-1000XM5 let you experience richer vocals and more detailed vocals. The diaphragm structure combines several different materials for the dome and the edge, achieving clear highs and deep, rich bass sound with low distortion.

The WF-1000XM5 earbuds come equipped with head tracking technology which ensures a realistic and compelling listening experience by automatically adjusting sound fields to compensate for your head movement. Sounds are precisely aligned with your smartphone screen, even as you move, to completely involve you in your viewing by connecting to compatible smartphones/service(ii).

The WF-1000XM5 now feature Sonys best ever call quality, delivering your voice clearly in every situation whether youre in the office, working from home, in a public space or a noise place. Thanks to an AI-based noise reduction algorithm based on Deep Neutral Network (DNN) processing and bone conduction sensors, your voice will come through crystal clear and natural even in a noisy environment. Plus, if youre outdoors, the wind noise reduction structure will minimise any wind noise, so you always know you will be heard.

WF-1000XM5 also feature Sonys popular features like Adaptive Sound Control and Speak-to-Chat as well as Multipoint Connect that lets you pair two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, so when a call comes in, your earbuds automatically know which device is ringing and connect to the right one. Staying connected has never been easier thanks to Fast Pair and Swift Pair. Plus, you can control the WF-1000XM5 with your voice with your favourite voice assistant.

The WF-1000XM5 also features Auto Play for an operation-free listening experience. You can customise the timing of the music to suit your preferences, such as when youre putting your earbuds on or starting to walk for a break, uplifting your mood effortlessly. Additionally, audio notifications keep you on track with your important events, allowing your phone to stay safely in your pocket. By linking your device with Spotify, Endel and Apple Music(iii), you can access your favourite music and relaxing soundscapes to make your listening experience truly unique. In line with the WF-1000XM5, the WH-1000XM5 now also supports Auto Play. If you are looking for new entertainment options beyond music and movies, the WF-1000XM5 uses new sensors and spatial sound technology to deliver immersive sound for Augmented Reality games like “Ingress” from Niantic(iv). Using head tracking, the sound is conveyed from different directions to line up perfectly with the action on the screen(v)..

With up to 8 hours of battery life, you can enjoy hours of uninterrupted listening time, and a quick 3-minute charge provides up to 60 minutes of play time. Additionally, Qi technology offers easy wireless charging(vi).

Price and Availability

Sony WF-1000XM5 is now available at a best buy price of Rs. 24,990/. The product is available on all online and offline channels such as Sony Center, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

Model

Best Buy Price

(in Rs.)

Date of availability

Color

WF-1000XM5

24,990/-

Available now

Black and platinum silver

About Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

(i) Sony | Headphones Connect App is needed and may require a subscription to a music streaming service for which fees apply. Some services may not be available in certain countries/regions.

(ii) You can experience spatial sound content (like Netflix, YouTube) with Android 13 smartphones capable of head tracking. Depending on your smartphone, applications that can use spatial sound content playback and head tracking will vary. Also, you can experience 360 Reality Audio content with Xperia 1V on 360 Reality Audio Live app, nugs.net or TIDAL. Some services may not be available in certain countries/regions. Compatible devices are planned to increased.

(iii)This feature is available for iOS device

(iv)The service may not be available in some countries/regions.

(v) Features to be available in the summer of 2023