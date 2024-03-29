From Thoothukudi Pearls To Kashmiri Pashmina, PM Modi Presents Vocal For Local Gifts To Bill Gates

Inside the box was a luxurious Pashmina shawl, exquisite saffron for culinary delights, and renowned Darjeeling and Nilgiri teas.

New Delhi: Bill Gates and Prime Minister Modi exchanged thoughtful gifts during their meeting, reflecting the essence of India’s rich culture and craftsmanship. When Gates presented PM Modi with a set of nutrition books, the Prime Minister reciprocated by gifting a special treasure-filled box symbolizing India’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative. Inside the box was a luxurious Pashmina shawl, exquisite saffron for culinary delights, and renowned Darjeeling and Nilgiri teas. A stunning Thoothukudi pearl added a touch of elegance, showcasing India’s fine craftsmanship. Additionally, a terracotta murti, a miniature masterpiece capturing India’s vibrant culture, was included in the gift box.

Explaining it to Gates, PM Modi said, “the place is known as the pearl city. The local fishermen have done remarkable work in this field. During my visit, I decided I would show this to you and bring some for you.” While presenting the Terracotta to the business tycoon PM Modi said that it hold a special place in Tamil Nadu. “It is widely celebrated, gracing both temples and homes, with unique items crafted specifically for worship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates engaged in a compelling discussion covering a range of critical issues, from Artificial Intelligence (AI) to climate change mitigation and women’s empowerment. The leaders offered insights into the convergence of technology, sustainability, and social empowerment on the global stage. Bill Gates lauded India’s technological advancements, highlighting the nation’s pivotal role in AI innovation.

In an interaction with philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Modi said he used to hear of digital divide in the world and had decided that he will not allow this to happen in India.

He said he wants to allocate funds to scientists for local research in cervical cancer to develop vaccines at a minimal cost and that his new government will work to ensure vaccination, especially for all girls. Discussing the issue of Artificial Intelligence (AI), he said it should not be seen as a magic tool or as a replacement for people’s laziness to do some work.

Prime Minister Modi noted as to how he used AI in the G20 summit for translating speeches and also his addresses in different languages in several events. A technology like ChatGPT should be used to constantly improve oneself, he added. Highlighting his use of AI, Modi asked Gates to take a selfie through his (NaMo) app and then showed him how it could be located through the face-recognition technology.







