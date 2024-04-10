Home

Good News For Delhiites! Bus Commuters Can Now Book Tickets via WhatsApp

Currently, the chatbot allows commuters travelling on DTC and DIMTS routes to book single journey QR tickets.

New Delhi: WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform, on Wednesday said that DTC bus commuters in Delhi will be able to book and purchase tickets within its chatbot. The app has introduced a QR-based ticketing service for DTC commuters across Delhi-NCR.

To access the service, the commuters will have to send ‘Hi’ to +918744073223 or by scanning a QR code. The service will be available in both Hindi and English. Currently, the chatbot allows commuters travelling on DTC and DIMTS routes to book single journey QR tickets.

For riders commuting frequently on the same route, the chatbot will offer a quick purchase feature, further reducing the time spent selecting the destination and starting point in the chatbot.

Last year, WhatsApp partnered with Delhi Metro to expand the WhatsApp-based ticketing experience across all Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram Rapid metro routes.







