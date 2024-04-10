Supreme Court To Not Hear Urgent Appeal Today; BJP Leaders Hold Protest, Demand Resignation Of Delhi CM

Kejriwal challenged the Delhi HC ruling in Supreme Court but his urgent plea will not be heard by the SC today. On the other hand, BJP leaders have been protesting and demanding the resignation of the Delhi CM.

Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in judicial custody and will remain in Tihar Jail till April 15, 2024 as of now. The Chief Minister challenged his arrest, first int the Delhi High Court where his plea was rejected; Kejriwal then moved to the Supreme Court of India. Kejriwal’s counsel expected an urgent hearing today but the Supreme Court will not be hearing the appeal today. Moreover,the BJP leaders have been holding protests, demanding the resignation of the Delhi Chief Minister. Know all the latest update regarding the Arvind Kejriwal Arrest…

Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Hearing Of Arvind Kejriwal

As mentioned earlier, the Supreme Court of India will not be hearing the petition filed by Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest, today. Abhishek Singhvi, Kejriwal’s counsel sought an urget hearing from CJI DY Chandrachud earlier today and he said, “We will see, we will look into it.” The SC Calendar specifies that on Thursday, the apex court is closed for Eid-Ul-Fitr and there is a loal holiday on Friday. Therefore, the court will now open on Monday and the appeal will be heard after that.

BJP Protest to Demand Resignation Of Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi BJP workers staged a protest near the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg in Delhi on Wednesday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged excise scam. During the protest, police used water canons against BJP workers, who were trying to overpass the barricades. Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Kapil Mishra said, “The kind of statement the High Court made yesterday, never before such remark was made against any CM by any court…After that Arvind Kejriwal should leave the chair; the High Court said that he (Arvind Kejriwal) is involved in corruption and also stated that by hiding behind the CM’s position, he wanted to escape from the probe which cannot happen…”

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal should resign from the position of CM, a government cannot be run from jail as the protocols of jail do not allow that. If Arvind Kejriwal does not accord his resignation letter, then the law will take its own course.” The protest comes a day after Kejriwal’s plea against his arrest was rejected by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

Delhi HC Rejects Kejriwal Plea Against Arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s dismissal of the plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy case. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed his plea, saying Kejriwal’s arrest is not in contravention of law and remand can’t be termed “illegal”. The high court further stated that this court is of the opinion that the accused has been arrested and his arrest and remand have to be examined as per law and not as per the timing of elections.

