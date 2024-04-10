Home

News

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024 Time Live: Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Lucknow Shawwal Moon Sighting Timing

live

In Kerala and Ladakh, Eid will be celebrated on Wednesday, while the rest of the country will celebrate on April 11th.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed nationwide on Thursday, except in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, after the sighting of the new moon or crescent moon. The eve of Eid, known as ‘Chand Raat,’ holds special significance, symbolizing the end of Ramadan and the anticipation of festivities. The sighting of the moon on Chand Raat marks the beginning of Eid-Al-Fitr celebrations.

After the crescent moon was spotted in Kerala on Tuesday, Eid celebrations in the state will be held on April 10. In Kerala and Ladakh, Eid will be celebrated on Wednesday, while the rest of the country will celebrate on April 11th. Meanwhile, “Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow (Wednesday) as the moon has been sighted,” the J-K’s Grand Mufti said.

Here are Live Updates







