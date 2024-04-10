INDIA Alliance Does Not Trust India Strength, PM Modi Launches Attack On Opposition

Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘INDIA Alliance Does Not Trust India’s Strength’, PM Modi Launches Attack On Opposition

In a rally ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, PM Modi launched an attack on the opposition and says that the ‘INDI Bloc’ does not have trust in India’s strength.

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will begin on April 19, 2024 and ahead of the polls, politicians have been organising public rallies and door-to-door campaigns among other things, to garner the votes of the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Tamil Nadu, addressed public rally in Mettupalayam where he launched an attack on the Opposition where he said that INDIA Bloc does not have any trust in the strength of India; PM Modi also said that DMK and Congress only want to remain in power and that too, by means of dishonesty. PM Modi also targeted Congress for remaining in power for so many decades but not eradicating poverty from the country.

INDIA Alliance Does Not Trust India’s Strength: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

As mentioned earlier, PM Modi attacked the INDIA Alliance by saying that they do not trust the strength of India. The Prime Minister said, “INDI alliance do not trust India’s strength. Such a huge pandemic of Corona came into the world. INDI alliance people used to say that India cannot make a vaccine. We said we would make a Made in India vaccine. India not only made the Made India vaccine but also saved the lives of crores of people by giving free vaccines.”

‘DMK, Congress Want To Remain In Power By Lying’

He also hit out at Congress and said that the party which remained in power for decades could not eradicate poverty from the country. “Family parties like DMK and Congress have only one agenda, remain in the government by lying. Congress gave the slogan of eradicating poverty for so many decades, but poverty was not eradicated. This is the NDA government, which has brought twenty-five crore people out of poverty,” the PM said. Hitting out at the Congress, the PM said that the party “discriminated against based on which party was in power” during its rule.

PM Modi also said that the Congress and the DMK kept crores of people from SC-ST, and OBC communities ‘yearning’ for housing, water, and electricity. “For decades, the Congress-DMK INDI alliance kept crores of people from SC-ST, OBC communities yearning for housing, water, and electricity because they thought that not everyone can get housing and electricity. But the BJP government gave PM Awas to crores of people, brought electricity to every village, gave free ration to 80 crore needy people and most of them are people from SC-ST, OBC communities,” he added.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha Elections will begin on April 19, 2024 and will continue throughout May; the last phase will begin on June 1, 2024. The counting of votes will take place on June 4, 2024. The elections for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will take place on April 19 in a single phase.

