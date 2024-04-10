Home

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand Resigns, Says ‘AAP is Neck-deep in Corruption’

Soon after announcing his resignation, Anand said, “AAP is neck-deep in corruption. And I can’t talk work with corrupt people.”

New Delhi: In a major jolt to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand has resigned from both his post and the AAP on Wednesday. Anand was in Arvind Kejriwal Cabinet as social welfare minister. He is an MLA from the Patel Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituency. “I joined AAP after seeing its strong message on fighting corruption. Today, the party has found itself in the middle of corrupt practices. That’s why I have decided to quit,” said Anand.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Election, Anand won from the Patel Nagar seat by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Pravesh Ratn with a margin of over 30,000 votes. He became the Delhi Cabinet minister in November, 2022. A close confidant of Arvind Kejriwal, he was also having additional charge of Labour and Employment, SC and ST, Land and Building, Cooperative and Gurudwara Elections departments.







