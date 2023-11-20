The Punjab and Haryana High Court, in its 83-page judgment, held the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, ultra vires and unconstitutional, and ruled that it will become ineffective from the date it came into force. – Haryana Govt To Move Supreme Court Against Quashing Of Reservation Law, Announces DyCM Chautala
