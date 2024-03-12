IAFs Tejas Aircraft Crashes Near Jaisalmer During Operational Training Sortie

An Indian Air Force aircraft has met with an accident in the desert sector in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

An Indian Air Force’s light combat aircraft Tejas crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Tuesday. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in this incident. The IAF took to social media, X (formerly Twitter), to provide updates on the situation. In a statement, the IAF mentioned that ‘One Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Jaisalmer, today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely.’ This quick action ensured the safety of the pilot despite the unfortunate crash. Following the crash, the Indian Air Force has launched a Court of Inquiry to investigate the root cause of the accident.

Reportedly, this helicopter was coming for the ‘Bharat Shakti-2024’ exercise being held at Pokhran Field Firing Range, which crashed near Jawahar Colony, Jaisalmer.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. pic.twitter.com/3JZf15Q8eZ — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024

Last month too, a Hawk trainer aircraft of the IAF met with an accident in West Bengal during a training sortie. Both the pilots ejected safely. The plane had crashed in the civilian area near the Kalaikunda Air Force Station but there was no loss of life or damage to the civilian property.







