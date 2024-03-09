Impacting Healthcare’s Future: Cureus India Symposium Drives Innovation and Collaboration in Medical Research and Publishing

The event highlighted Cureus commitment to open access, transparency, and collaborative efforts in advancing healthcare research being the largest open access medical journal in India

Key healthcare leaders, including Prof. BN Gangadhar, Chairman of the National Medical Commission, India and Dr Sandeep Aggarwal, Professor at the Department of Surgical Disciplines, AIIMS discussed challenges and innovative strategies in medical research and publishing

The symposium facilitated valuable networking and collaboration opportunities to drive forward the landscape of medical science and publishing in IndiaTop of Form

The Cureus Journal of Medical Science, well known for its pioneering open-access publishing platform and part of the Springer Nature Group, successfully concluded its Cureus India Medical Science & Publishing Symposium: Innovating for Tomorrow. The symposium, held in New Delhi on March 7th, 2024, was aimed at addressing the expanding landscape of healthcare research in India.

Left to Right: Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director, Springer Nature India Private Limited, Prof. John R. Adler, Founder, Cureus Journal of Medical Science, Dr. B N Gangadhar, Chairman National Medical Commission, India

Professor John R. Adler, Founder and Co-Editor-in-Chief of Cureus Journal of Medical Science, commented, “India is a powerhouse of knowledge and innovation. It crucial to ensure proper generation, curation and dissemination of medical knowledge and break the barriers to publication. At Cureus, our mission is make credible medical knowledge accessible to all. We have established a robust model to connect and foster medical communities globally, and publish peer-reviewed and sound science faster. This symposium has acted as a pivotal platform for sparking in-depth discussions aimed at nurturing innovation and ensuring transparency within the field.”

The summit provided an exceptional platform for speakers and attendees to engage and exchange ideas for shaping the future of medical science and publishing. Prominent figures from the healthcare industry, such as Prof. B.N. Gangadhar, Chairman of the National Medical Commission, India; Dr. Sandeep Aggarwal, Professor at the Department of Surgical Disciplines, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi; Dr. Pooja Sharma, Founder CEO of APAR health and advisor to Medanta Institute of Education and Research; Dr. Rahul Bhargava, Principal, Director and Chief Hematology, Fortis Hospitals; and others were present at the event and shared their insights on the challenges and opportunities in the Indian healthcare research ecosystem. Furthermore, they explored forward-thinking strategies to accelerate the dissemination of medical knowledge and improve accessibility in publishing.

Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director of Springer Nature India, commented, “As champions of the dissemination of medical knowledge, we are committed to empowering researchers and healthcare practitioners by ensuring access to cutting-edge information. We look forward to working closely with industry leaders and innovators in medical science who share our vision of effecting a positive transformation in the medical field.”

The Cureus Journal of Medical Science stands at the forefront of promoting medical knowledge dissemination, committed steadfastly to transparency. The symposium concluded with a dynamic networking session, fostering meaningful connections and collaborations to further the advancement of medical science and publishing in India.

About Cureus

Cureus has established itself as a leader within the Open Access publishing movement with a philosophy emphasizing scientific credibility over perceived impact. The Cureus Journal of Medical Science is a peerreviewed, Open Access medical journal leveraging the power of an online community platform to share and promote published medical knowledge around the world. The result being faster and more affordable publishing, better research, and access for everyone.

About Springer Nature

For over 180 years Springer Nature has been advancing discovery by providing the best possible service to the whole research community. We help researchers uncover new ideas, make sure all the research we publish is significant, robust and stands up to objective scrutiny, that it reaches all relevant audiences in the best possible format, and can be discovered, accessed, used, re-used and shared. We support librarians and institutions with innovations in technology and data; and provide quality publishing support to societies.

As a research publisher, Springer Nature is home to trusted brands including Springer, Nature Portfolio, BMC, Palgrave Macmillan and Scientific American.

For more information, please visit springernature.com and @SpringerNature