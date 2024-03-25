India’s Scathing Response To Pakistan For Raking Up Kashmir At Geneva IPU Assembly

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, who represented India at the 148th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, asserted that Pakistan has an established history of “harbouring, aiding, and actively supporting terrorists”.

India issued a scathing response to Pakistan for raking up the Kashmir issue at the 148th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, rejecting the neighbouring country’s remarks on India’s democracy as “preposterous and laughable”.

“I take the floor to reject the preposterous comments made by Pakistan against my country. India is the largest democracy in the world, and it’s my privilege that many consider India a model to be emulated. Lectures from a country with an abysmal record of democracy are laughable,” Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said in his response to Pakistan’s accusations at the United Nations’ event.

‘False, absurd’ allegations

India’s response came after Pakistan raked up the Kashmir issue at the IPU event. In India’s right-to-reply, the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman termed Islamabad’s allegations as “false and absurd”, and asserted that Jammu and Kashmir would always be an an integral and inalienable part of India.

“This fact cannot be overridden by any amount of propaganda. It would be good if Pakistan did not undermine the importance of a platform like IPU with such absurd and false allegations,” Harivansh said.

‘Pakistan has history of harbouring terror’

Singh slammed Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism in the restive Jammu and Kashmir region and asked it shut “terror factories” which are used for launching cross-border terrorist attacks inside India.

“Pakistan would be well-advised to stop its terror factories that continue to launch countless cross-border terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir while farcically claiming to champion the cause of human rights.”

The Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, who represented India at the IPU, asserted that Pakistan has an established history of “harbouring, aiding, and actively supporting terrorists”.

“Let me remind you that the face of global terrorism, Osama Bin Laden, was found in Pakistan. The country Pakistan holds the ignoble record of hosting one of the largest numbers of terrorist groups proscribed by the UN Security Council.

Harivansh advised Pakistan to work for the good of its own people instead of maligning India at International events like these.

“I trust that Pakistan will draw the lessons for the good of its own people,” he said.







