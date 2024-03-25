Gurugram Water Crisis: Residents in these affected areas of Gurugram have expressed concern an erratic water supply is affecting their daily life.

After Bengaluru, Gurugram Faces Water Crisis: Residents Express Concern as Water Supply Affected in Several Areas

Gurugram Water Crisis: After Bengaluru, Gurugram is now facing water crisis and residents have expressed concern as water supply affected in several areas. Water supply has been affected in Gurugram for the last two days after suspended particles found in raw water that hampered the filtration process at the Basai Treatment Plant.

Giving details, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said that the high turbidity levels (presence of suspended particles in water) in the raw water from the Gurgaon Water Supply (GWS) canal has affected the filtration process, leading to the reduced water supply.

It should be noted that the Basai plant, which is expected to produce 270 million litres per day (MLD) is now processing 220-230 MLD, said a report by Times of India.

In the wake of these developments, the GMDA said it will carry out backwashing of the plant and the backwashing is a process used to clean the filters within a water treatment plant.

Before supplying it for the useable purpose, the treatment plant first gets raw water from the Western Yamuna Canal in Haryana’s Sonipat and then it comes through the GWS channel.

A senior GMDA official told Times Now that every possible and necessary measures are underway. We are carrying out backwashing to rectify the situation, hoping to restore normal water supply by Friday night.

List of Affected Reas in Gurugram

The water supply has been affected in several areas as the filtration process has caused problems in many households. The areas where water supply has been affected include sectors 21, 22 and 23, DLF 1, 2 and 3. Moreover, Palam Vihar is also facing troubles to get water. As per the locals, the water pressure is either low or there is no water at all in the tap.

Residents Express Concern

Residents in these affected areas of Gurugram have expressed concern an erratic water supply is affecting their daily life. They said they are facing problems to meet daily requirements without water.







