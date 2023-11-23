Introducing Rascal: Redefining the Art of Ready-to-Drink Spirits

A new player has entered the spirits market, challenging the status quo and redefining the ready-to-drink (RTD) spirits scene. Rascal is not your average alcoholic beverage. It is a first-of-its-kind libation that marries the art of well-crafted cocktails with the refreshment of summer sodas, delivering a remarkable punch.

Rascal – All 3 flavours

Born out of the need to cater to the evolving tastes of Indian consumers, Rascal is bottled in a fun and vibrant 330ml glass bottle packaging and is infused with natural and nature-identical flavors, making it a delightful choice for those seeking an alternative to the conventional go-to beer. Rascal is being launched in 3 refreshing flavors – ‘Fresh Lime & Mint‘, ‘Classic Rum & Cola‘, and‘Twisted Coffee & Caramel‘, venturing into experimental territory, and tapping into Indias burgeoning coffee culture. Rascal’s three variants offer a pleasurable drinking experience that is flavourful, and light, making them suitable for any time of the day or night.

The beverages, launched in November 2023, are manufactured and marketed by Great Galleon Ventures Pvt. Ltd., based in Madhya Pradesh. Rascal has thus made its first appearance in the state, encompassing major cities such as Indore, Bhopal, and Gwalior, and has imminent plans to expand its presence to key metro cities nationwide.

GGVLs cutting-edge Dhar manufacturing facility near Indore features its newly established RTD lines, boasting a monthly capacity of 60,000 cases for both pints and cans. With an FSSAI-certified, zero-discharge plant, GGVL exemplifies an unwavering dedication to ensuring quality and sustainability.

Rascal was conceived by Suramya Kedia, who identified a gap in the market for fun, convenient, and well-crafted alternatives to beer. With Indians increasingly seeking diverse and quality RTD beverages, Suramya turned to her family business, which boasts over 35 years of experience in brewing and distilling.

Suramya shares her excitement at the brand’s launch, saying, “We are delighted to be launching Rascal to the Indian market at a time of tremendous growth in the demand for unique, and innovative drinking experiences. The Indian RTD market is forecasted to grow at a 10.29% CAGR until 2026(1), and Rascal, with its unique product offering that marries the experience of a well-crafted cocktail, with the freshness of a carbonated beverage, in a convenient ready-to-drink format, is poised to own a sizeable share of this growing market. Rascal was conceptualized to deliver fresh drinking experiences that speak to the evolving lifestyles, tastes, and contexts in which Indian consumers are enjoying alcoholic beverages. Our three flavors have been developed to cater to diverse tastes and drinking occasions. Overall, we are committed to bringing innovative, high-quality products, and a strong commitment to bringing new and pleasurable drinking experiences to our consumers.”

With the brand’s first launch, Rascal with 10% ABV boasts unique mixologist-developed blends, use of triple distilled spirit and lowered levels of sweetness. It caters to consumers looking for easy-to-drink, versatile products that can be enjoyed equally at home, at bars, and beyond. Rascal’s blends have been designed to have universal appeal, regardless of age or gender, for consumers who are looking for flavor-driven, convenient, ready-to-drink beverages.

As Rascal enters the market for ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, it brings with it an exciting fusion of flavors and expertise, and a dedication to producing innovative beverages that are well-suited to the rapidly evolving demographics, and lifestyles of Indian consumers. With a focus on creativity, quality, and consumer satisfaction, Rascal is set to make a significant mark in the rapidly evolving landscape of alcoholic beverages.