Karunya KR-644 Ticket Number Winner List

Kerala Lottery Result Today 09-03-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Karunya KR.644 ticket number will be declared today, March 09, 2024, at 3:00 PM.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 09-03-2024(DECLARED) LIVE: Karunya KR-644 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

Kerala Lottery Result Today 09-03-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Karunya KR.644 ticket number will be declared today, March 09, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Saturday. The Kerala lottery result 2024 for the Karunya KR.644 ticket number Lottery Result draw on March 9, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

  • 1st Prize Rs.8,000,000/- [80 Lakhs]
  • Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-
  • 2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]
  • 3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
  • 4th Prize Rs.5,000/-
  • 5th Prize Rs.2,000/-
  • 6th Prize Rs.1000/-
  • 7th Prize Rs.500/-
  • 8th Prize Rs.100/-

LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. 




