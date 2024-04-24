NationalPolitics

Khalistani Separatist Amritpal Singh To Contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The voting for Khadoor Sahib will be held on June 1 in the seventh and the last phase.

(File: ANI)

Amritpal Singh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Khalistani terrorist and the chief of Waris Punjab De Amritpal Singh is going to contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA), will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

This information was shared by his legal counsel Rajdev Singh Khalsa who said, “I met Amritpal Singh. He has confirmed to me he’ll contest elections.”

“I am in Dibrugarh today. I met Amritpal Singh. He has confirmed to me that he will contest elections from Khadoor Sahib,” said Rajdev Singh Khalsa adding that Amritpal Singh will contest as an independent candidate while talking to Indian Express.

Waris Punjab De, meaning “heirs of Punjab”, was formed on September 29, 2021, by Sandeep Singh Sidhu aka Deep Sidhu.

Amritpal Singh took over as the leader of Waris Punjab De after Sandeep Singh Sidhu died in a car crash.

The voting for the Khadoor Sahib seat will be held on June 1 in the seventh and the last phase of the Lok Sabha Elections.




