Lindstrom India Reaffirms Commitment to Sustainable Water Management Initiatives | Here's How

New Delhi: Lindström India, a 100% subsidiary of the Finnish Lindstrom Oy, a global textile rental company offering sustainable workwear and cleanroom services, reaffirms its commitment to responsible water management and environmental stewardship. The company has been at the forefront of sustainable water management, focusing on reducing water consumption through its industrial washing process. This aligns with the textile and fabric industry’s increasing focus on conservation efforts. Lindström also supports the UNICEF WASH programme in India to tackle water, sanitation, and hygiene challenges in the country.

Lindström India’s Aquaest water recycling project, launched in collaboration with Nalco Water in 2022, has successfully reduced freshwater usage by 56% at its Chennai laundry facility, setting a new standard for sustainable water practices in the textile industry. The company plans to expand its water recycling system to other facilities across India and Asia, potentially saving 330 million liters of water annually – equivalent to 132 Olympic swimming pools – and offset the daily water needs of 2.5 million people for one day.

Notably, at the group level, Lindström has reduced its water usage by 50% per washed textile kilograms since the 1990s, showcasing its long-standing commitment to sustainable water management.

Venkataraj Anantharaman Laguduva, Head of Continuous Service, Asia at Lindström, highlighted the significance of the water recycling initiative, stating, “We already have a system for reusing water at our laundries, but we wanted to take it further to recycle the water so that we could reduce the amount of freshwater we use.”

Furthermore, to support the community that suffered from water scarcity, proper sanitation facilities and hygiene knowledge, Lindström has collaborated with the UNICEF WASH programme in India since 2007. WASH stands for water, sanitation and hygiene, and it is one of the most important programmes that UNICEF runs to improve the lives of children and their families.

The collaboration has continued to yield positive impacts, culminating in the recent signing of a new contract for the years 2024-2026. Marja-Riitta Ketola, Executive Director of UNICEF Finland, shared her thoughts about the collaboration, stating, “We are grateful for the cooperation with Lindström.

Long-term support for our work has enabled significant results for children. Lack of clean water endangers children’s health, nutrition, education, and future. The effects hit girls and disabled children particularly hard. With clean water and sanitation, more children survive, grow, and develop”.

India faces serious challenges in WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) issues. Over 600 million Indians will face ‘acute water shortages’ in the coming years, with over 42% of households unable to access safely managed drinking water. Furthermore, 70% of the wastewater generated in the country is released into the environment untreated.

These challenges underline the critical importance of sustainable water management initiatives in addressing the pressing water-related issues in the country.

Juha Laurio, CEO of Lindström Group, expressed pride in the company’s collaboration with UNICEF and its commitment to the WASH program, stating, “We are proud to be a part of this amazing journey with UNICEF Finland and the WASH program in India. During these 17 years, we have witnessed great progress in many water, sanitation, and hygiene services, but the UNICEF WASH program in India is not yet ready to retire. We are committed to continuing our support for the program.”

In addition to expanding the water recycling system, Lindström India intends to implement fully automated systems at its plants to enhance efficiency and consistency while minimising human error. Future plans also include deploying an AI-driven analytics platform, powered by ECOLAB3D™, to improve water recycling efficiency.

“As an industry leader, Lindström India continues to lead by example in championing sustainable practices and driving positive change for the environment. Our pursuit of sustainable water management reflects our enduring commitment to creating a more environmentally conscious and responsible future. Our commitment to reducing water consumption and supporting initiatives such as the India WASH program, sets a positive example for the textile and fabric industry in contributing to a greener, more sustainable future.” Concluded Jayant Roy, Managing Director of Lindström India.







