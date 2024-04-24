Home

News

LKP Securities Shares Hit Upper Circuit After Firm Announces Quarterly Results | Check Details Here

According to the exchange filing, the firm had reported a loss of around Rs 0.23 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Top 5 Stocks In Focus Today

Shares of Domestic brokerage firm LKP Securities hit a 5 per cent upper circuit on Wednesday after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.57 crore in Q4FY24. According to the exchange filing, the firm had reported a loss of around Rs 0.23 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company’s total revenue from operations in Q4 grew by nearly 100 per cent to Rs 32.4 crore crore. LKP Securities had reported a total revenue of Rs 16.9 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Shares of LKP Securities ended the session at Rs 20.64, around 5 per cent higher than the previous close of Rs 19.66. The scrip of LKP Securities, which has a market cap of Rs 163 crore, has a 52-week high of Rs 25 and a 52-week low of Rs 10.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ticked higher for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, helped by buying in metal and commodity stocks amid a positive trend in global equities.

However, intense selling pressure on telecom, IT and tech counters capped the upside, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 114.49 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 73,852.94. During the day, it jumped 383.16 points or 0.51 per cent to 74,121.61. The NSE Nifty advanced 34.40 points or 0.15 per cent to 22,402.40. The indices witnessed some selling pressure towards the fag-end of the session that erased some initial gains.







