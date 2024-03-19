Home

Nayad Saini-led Haryana Government Carries Out Its First Cabinet Expansion

At present, the Haryana Cabinet has five ministers — four from the BJP and one Independent — apart from the chief minister.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former CM Manohar Lal during the special session of the state assembly, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. He won the floor test of the government led by him, a day after he was sworn in as the CM of the state. (ANI Photo)

Chandigarh: The Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana carried out its first cabinet expansion on Tuesday. BJP leaders Dr Kamal Gupta, Seema Trikha, Mahipal Dhanda, Aseem Goel and Dr Abhe Singh Yadav took oath as ministers in the Haryana cabinet.

To recall, Saini and five ministers were inducted into the cabinet last week.

Haryana Cabinet Expansion: BJP leaders Dr Kamal Gupta and Seema Trikha take oath as ministers in the Haryana cabinet. Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administers the oath to the office to them, in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/zIMGGkkVqw — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

In a surprise move last week, the BJP replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with OBC leader Saini as Haryana’s chief minister in a swift switch in the state, just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Saini, who is the party’s state unit president, was sworn in as chief minister a week ago along with five ministers hours after the resignation of Khattar. The Saini government won the trust vote in a special session of the state assembly last Wednesday.







