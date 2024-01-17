NeoNiche Integrated Solutions’ Expansion Marks a New Chapter in Global Presence with Singapore Office Inauguration

InternationalNational

NeoNiche Integrated Solutions Pvt. Ltd., an India-based agency, proudly announces the grand opening of its new office in Singapore today, signifying a significant leap forward in its transformation from an Experiential Marketing Specialist to a comprehensive, global service provider. Mr. Prateek N. Kumar, Founder & CEO of NeoNiche, unveiled this momentous development.

The inauguration of the Singapore office, a crucial move for the company established in 2011, underscores NeoNiches emergence as global Full Services Marketing player capable of surpassing clients’ expectation in every industry and geographical location through its renowned marketing products like “NeoFlo“, “Nsynk“, and its Managed Marketing Services which takes care of Account Based Marketing and Drip Marketing, etc apart from Value driven Experiential Marketing Services.

Mr. Prateek N. Kumar, Founder & CEO of NeoNiche

Mr. Prateek N. Kumar expressed, “Twelve years ago, our journey commenced with a vision to craft extraordinary experiences. Today, NeoNiche emerges as a full services marketing powerhouse, offering end-to-end solutions encompassing brand strategy, experiential marketing, B2B digital expertise, content creation, Marketing automation, Numerus Marketing Products ,virtual and hybrid events, and managed marketing services. Our Singapore office signifies more than a mere expansion; it symbolizes our ambition to cater to global clientele by seamlessly amalgamating our diverse skill sets to deliver impactful solutions resonating with audiences worldwide and driving ROI for our Clients.”

This strategic expansion follows a period of exceptional growth for NeoNiche. Having already established offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi, the agency has consistently pushed boundaries, earning accolades not only in India but also in international destinations.

Prateek also added, “Singapore, with its vibrant economy and strategic positioning, serves as the perfect springboard for our global aspirations, Our Singapore team, equipped with local insights and global experience, will collaborate with our international network to deliver unparalleled value to clients across the region and beyond.”

