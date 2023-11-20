National

New Delhi Declaration: PM Modi To Chair Virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit On Nov 22

Photo of admin admin Send an email 17 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

PM Modi on Friday inaugurated a global centre for excellence for the Global South countries called DAKSHIN. He noted that he had proposed setting up the centre during the first Voice of Global South Summit in January this year. – New Delhi Declaration: PM Modi To Chair Virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit On Nov 22

Source

Photo of admin admin Send an email 17 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

PM Modi Remembers Indira Gandhi On Her Birth Anniversary; Congress Leaders Pay Tribute At Shakti Sthal

16 hours ago

Kerala Lottery Result Today 19 November 2023 LIVE: Kerala Akshaya AK.626 Lucky Draw Result(OUT); Check Winner List, Ticket Number And Other Details

18 hours ago

Nagaland State Lottery Result Sambad 19-11-2023 For 6PM OUT NOW: Dear SEA EVENING Rs.1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers HERE SOON

20 hours ago

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Workers Still Trapped After 7 Days, CM Pushkar Dhami To Conduct On-Site Inspection Of Relief Ops

22 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button