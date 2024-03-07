Odisha Govt Hikes Monthly Remuneration of ASHA Workers From Rs 4500 To Rs 7000 Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

The state government has also raised the service exit incentive amount for ASHA workers from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, a decision that is expected to benefit 49,522 ASHA workers in the state.

Bhubaneshwar: The Odisha state government recently announced a significant hike in the monthly remuneration of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) ahead of the Lok Sabha and Odisha assembly polls. This move will see the monthly pay of ASHA workers increase from Rs 4,500 to Rs 7,000, aiming to provide better financial support to these frontline health workers. Moreover, the state government has also raised the service exit incentive amount for ASHA workers from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, a decision that is expected to benefit 49,522 ASHA workers in the state.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated that this decision will lead to an additional annual expenditure of Rs 148.57 crore due to the increased remuneration of ASHA workers. The total expenditure towards ASHA workers’ remuneration will now amount to Rs 209 crore annually, with an additional Rs 55 lakh allocated towards payment of exit incentives.

ASHA workers play a crucial role in creating awareness among women about various government schemes, especially those related to pregnant and postpartum women. They are involved in promoting vaccination drives and institutional deliveries in the state. The state government’s recognition of their efforts through this hike in remuneration reflects the importance of their work.

Earlier in February, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also announced an increase in the monthly remuneration of Anganwadi workers from Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,000, along with an increase in the exit incentive from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1 lakh. These measures aim to provide better financial stability to frontline health workers and recognize their valuable contributions to the healthcare system.

