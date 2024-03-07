‘Dil Jeetne Aaya Hoon…’ PM Modi During First Visit To J&K After Abrogation Of Article 370

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conducting rallies ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the states and today, he is in Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi has met with the local craftsmen and entrepreneurs in Srinagar and has now reached the Bakshi Stadium to attend the ‘Viksit Jammu Kashmir Program’. Videos of PM Modi interacting with the craftsmen and waving to the public attending the program in Bakshi Stadium, are going viral. In his public rally during the function, PM Modi has spoken about how he is in the state to win the hearts of the people. Here’s what all the Prime Minister said in his Jammu and Kashmir rally.

‘Dil Jeetne Aaya Hoon…’, PM Modi Calls J&K ‘Forehead Of India’

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Jammu and Kashmir and it is also a big deal because it is for the first time that PM Modi is visiting the state after the Centre announced the Abrogation of Article 370. In his address, the Prime Minister said he is here to win the hearts of the people; in his words, ‘Dil jeetne aaya hoon…’

#WATCH | J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "Today, I got the opportunity to inaugurate several development projects related to tourism… The power of development, tourism possibilities, empowerment of farmers, and the leadership of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. The path… pic.twitter.com/tDeBLPBsIY — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

PM Modi has also called Jammu and Kashmir the ‘Forehead of India’. ‘…The path to building a developed Jammu and Kashmir will emerge from here. J&K is not just a region, it is the forehead of India. Viksit J&K is the priority of Viksit Bharat…” He further said, “I have always treated the people of J&K as my family. The people of my family stay in my heart, and ‘Main hoon Modi ka Pariwar’ is in the hearts of Kashmiris. I promise that the development works in J&K will not stop at any cost. In the next few days, Ramazan is going to begin. I want to extend my best wishes to the people of the country for Ramazan…Tomorrow, we will celebrate Maha Shivratri, I extend my best wishes to the people of the country for Maha Shivratri as well…”

‘Projects Launched Under Swadesh Darshan Scheme’

During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi has launched several projects under the ‘Swadesh Darshan Scheme’. To quote the Prime Minister, “Today, 6 projects have been dedicated to the country under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Apart from this, the next phase of the ‘Swadesh Darshan’ scheme has also been launched. Under this also, about 30 projects have been started for Jammu and Kashmir and other places in the country…”

#WATCH | J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “Today, 6 projects have been dedicated to the country under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Apart from this, the next phase of the ‘Swadesh Darshan’ scheme has also been launched. Under this also, about 30 projects have been started for… pic.twitter.com/aif7oILMIh — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

PM Modi Talks About ‘Wed In India’ Scheme

PM Modi has also spoken about a new ‘Wed In India’ Scheme which is very similar to ‘Make in India’, in order to promote Tourism in India. The Prime Minister said, “Now my next mission is ‘Wed in India’. People should come to J&K and host their weddings…The world has seen how G20 was organised in J&K. There was a time when people used to say, who will go to J&K for tourism? Today, tourism in J&K is breaking all the records. In 2023, more than 2 crore tourists have come here…Now big celebrities from across the world are also coming to J&K…”

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “Now my next mission is ‘Wed in India’. People should come to J&K and host their weddings…The world has seen how G20 was organised in J&K. There was a time when people used to say, who will go to J&K for tourism? Today,… pic.twitter.com/BKeVtUEWG2 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

J&K Connection With BJP Symbol Of Lotus

The Prime Minister has also elaborated how the party symbol of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the lotus has a deep connection with Jammu and Kashmir and this is a great co-incidence. In his words, “In the future, the success story of Jammu and Kashmir will be the center of attraction for the world…Lotus are seen everywhere in the lakes here. The logo of the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association formed 50 years ago, also has a lotus. Is it a coincidence or a sign of nature that the BJP’s symbol is also a lotus and Jammu & Kashmir has a deep connection with the lotus…”

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “In the future, the success story of Jammu and Kashmir will be the center of attraction for the world…Lotus are seen everywhere in the lakes here. The logo of the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association formed 50 years ago,… pic.twitter.com/NBZVTQb72E — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

‘Congress And Allies Misled Jammu And Kashmir In The Name Of Article 370’

Launching an attack on the Opposition with respect to Article 370 in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi said, “This freedom from restrictions has come after the removal of Article 370. For decades, for political gains, Congress and its allies misled the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the name of 370 and misled the country. Did J&K benefit from Article 370 or were only a few political families taking advantage of it? The people of J&K have come to know the truth that they were misled. J&K was kept in chains for the benefit of a few families. Today there is no 370, hence the talent of the youth of J&K is being fully respected and they are getting new opportunities. Today there are equal rights and equal opportunities for everyone here…”

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “This freedom from restrictions has come after the removal of Article 370. For decades, for political gains, Congress and its allies misled the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the name of 370 and misled the country. Did J&K… pic.twitter.com/SKMmjHxgvT — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

The Prime Minister has further said, “J&K has been a huge victim of ‘Parivarvad’ and corruption. The previous governments here had left no stone unturned to destroy our J&K Bank, by filling the bank with their relatives and nephews, these ‘Parivarvadis’ have ruined the bank. Due to mismanagement, the bank had incurred so much loss that all of you were in danger of losing thousands of crores of rupees…”

PM Modi has also interacted with the local entrepreneurs and businessmen of Srinagar and has also launched several development projects.

