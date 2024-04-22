Home

Opposition Involved In ‘Wrong’ Portrayal, Normalcy Restored In Kashmir Post Art 370 Abrogation; Assembly Polls Soon: Jitender Singh

Jitendra Singh is the BJP candidate from the Udhampur constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, where polling was held on April 19.

Union Cabinet Minister and BJP candidate Jitendra Singh during a road show for Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu, Monday, April 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union minister Jitendra Singh Monday accused the opposition parties of engaging in “wrong” portrayal of the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that normalcy has been restored in the erstwhile state, including in the conflict-torn Kashmir Valley, after the 2019 abrogation of Article 370.

The Union Minister, who is fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from the Udhampur constituency, also stated that Assembly polls in the Union Territory will be held soon and the people of J-K are enthusiastic about participating in the electoral process to support the BJP’s development agenda.

“Opposition parties are engaged in a wrong portrayal of the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Normalcy has been restored in Jammu and Kashmir after scrapping Article 370. Elections in Jammu and Kashmir will happen soon, as stated by Prime Minister Modi in a recent rally in Udhampur. It has to happen and it will happen soon,” Jitendra Singh told news agency PTI on Monday,

Overwhelming support for BJP in J-K

Talking about the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the BJP leader asserted the people are upbeat in Jammu and Kashmir about the development carried out in the region and are supporting the saffron party.

“There is special enthusiasm among people. A common person in J-K is very enthusiastic to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pro-people policies. They are especially motivated to help Modi win over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

“‘Nari Shakti’ or women are participating in large numbers and they are exceptionally motivated to vote for the BJP due to Modi’s welfare schemes meant for them,” said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

PM Modi ended vote-bank politics

Jitendra Singh is the BJP candidate from J-K’s Udhampur constituency, where polling was held on April 19. He is a two-term sitting Lok Sabha member from the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat.

“The main agenda of this Lok Sabha polls and in Jammu and Kashmir especially is development. The Centre is always committed to further development of the Union territory and ensuring jobs for youths,” he said.

Singh said Prime Minister Modi ended the politics of discrimination in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Previous governments discriminated against regions of the erstwhile state due to vote bank politics. But, the BJP-led central government has ensured that the benefits of central schemes reach every eligible beneficiary in Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of caste, community or gender,” he said.

No elected govt in JK since 2018

Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government for nearly six years since the BJP withdrew from its coalition with the PDP in 2018. The former state has been under the Centre’s rule, which also saw the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and J-K being divided into two Union territories.

The Supreme Court had in December last upheld the government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and said steps should be taken to conduct the election to the Union territory’s Assembly by September 30, 2024.

