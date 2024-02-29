PM Modi Inaugurates Projects With Counterpart Pravind Jugnauth As ‘Proof Of Vibrant, Strong, Partnership Between India-Mauritius’

New Delhi: Showcasing the strong developmental partnership between India and Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Pravind Jugnauth have together inaugurated developmental projects in Mauritius. The international leaders have called these launches a ‘proof of a vibrant, strong and unique partnership between India and Mauritius’. Inaugurating projects virtually, PM Modi has said that in the past 10 years, India-Mauritius ties have got unprecedented direction and that the two nations have achieved new highs in this relationship. Take a look at the project launches and statements made by the Prime Ministers of India and Mauritius…

PM Modi Inaugurates Project With Mauritius Counterpart

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched developmental projects with his Mauritius counterpart, Pravind Jugnauth. Meeting through video conferencing, the two leaders have come together to inaugurate/launch the new Airstrip and St James Jetty along with six community development projects at the Agalega Island in Mauritius. The inauguration of these projects is a testimony to the robust and decades-old development partnership between India and Mauritius, the PMO release read. Projects will strengthen connectivity of Agalega with mainland Mauritius and strengthen maritime security.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurate six community development projects in Mauritius. pic.twitter.com/c09ignmtBq — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024 Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

PM Modi Highlights Strengthening Relationship Between India-Mauritius

During the inauguration of the projects, PM Modi has said, “…In the past 10 years, India-Mauritius ties have got unprecedented direction. We achieved new highs in this relationship. We gave a new form to scientific and historical connections…development partnership has been the key pillar of our relationship…India has always respected the needs of Mauritius.”

#WATCH | PM Modi says, ” …In the past 10 years, India-Mauritius ties have got unprecedented direction. We achieved new highs in this relationship. We gave a new form to scientific and historical connections…development partnership has been the key pillar of our… pic.twitter.com/c3u3wwoFcD — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth Statement On Project Inauguration

Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius says, ” Indeed we are making history today on the Islands of Agaléga, where the inauguration of new airstrip, new jetty, and several other development projects. This event marks another great moment for the remarkable and exemplary partnership between Mauritius and India. I thank Narendra Modi for giving a totally new dimension, to the Mauritius-India relationship and partnership…”

#WATCH | Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius says, ” Indeed we are making history today on the Islands of Agaléga, where the inauguration of new airstrip, new jetty, and several other development projects. This event marks another great moment for the remarkable… pic.twitter.com/x8boQ1mFdV — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

Further, expressing gratitude to PM Modi, Pravind Jugnauth said, “PM Narendra Modi, I wish to convey to you the profound gratitude of the govt and the people of Mauritius, for the special consideration you have given our country ever since you assumed the responsibility as PM of India. As your brilliant leadership…radiates across the world, people of India and Indian diaspora have established themselves as a global powerhouse of values, knowledge and success…”

#WATCH | Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius says, ” PM Narendra Modi, I wish to convey to you the profound gratitude of the govt and the people of Mauritius, for the special consideration you have given our country ever since you assumed the responsibility as PM… pic.twitter.com/hcjL3d8zxl — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

The inauguration of these projects is significant as it comes after the recent launch of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay Card services in Mauritius by PM Modi and Mauritius counterpart Jugnauth on February 12, according to the press release.

(Inputs from ANI)







Source link