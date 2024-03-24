Poll Dates, Key Constituencies, Candidates List – All You Need to Know

Voting in Manipur will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26.

Manipur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The dates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on March 16. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in 7 phases, beginning on April 19 followed by April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

The tenure of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House will have to be constituted before that. The tenure of the four state assemblies will also end in June.

This will be the 18th Lok Sabha for which 96.8 crore voters will exercise their franchise. The number of first-time voters for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is 1.8 crore while 19.47 crore voters for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are in the age group of 20-29.

Manipur Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full Schedule

20 March: Date of notification

27 March: Last date to file nominations

28 March: Scrutiny of nominations

30 March: Last date to withdraw nominations

19 April: Date of polling

04 June: Date of counting

Manipur Lok Sabha 2024: Key Constituencies List

Manipur has two Lok Sabha constituencies: Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur.

Manipur Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates Phase Wise

Voting in Manipur will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26. Inner Manipur will vote on April 19. Outer Manipur will vote on April 19 and 26.

Manipur Lok Sabha 2019: Constituency Seats Winners List

Inner Manipur 2019: In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of the BJP defeated Oinam Nabakishore Singh of Congress by a margin of 17,755 votes.

Outer Manipur 2019: In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, NPF candidate Lorho S Pfoze defeated Houlim Shokhopao Mate of the BJP by a margin of 73,782 votes.

Manipur Lok Sabha 2024: Party Wise Candidates List

To be announced.







