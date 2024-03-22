realme redefines low light photography standards with the realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G starting from INR 18,999

realme, the Most Reliable Smartphone Service Provider in India, unveiled
the newest addition to their super successful NARZO By realme line-up – NARZO 70 Pro 5G. NARZO By
realme is a stylish line of smartphones that delivers a comprehensive user experience. With a rapidly
growing user base of over 16 million in India, NARZO By realme represents the next generation of
smartphones. These devices are designed with advanced technology and premium features to help
users stay ahead of the curve and express their individuality. The new realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G aims to
redefine industry standards for low-light photography, further cementing realme’s commitment to
innovation and excellence.
realme & Amazon have strategically engaged to bring the NARZO By realme line-up and to provide
consumers with an enhanced shopping experience. NARZO By realme is exclusively available on
Amazon.in and has been committed to bringing advanced technology to its users. In line with realme’s
dual platform strategy, realme launched its first online store on Amazon in March 2023.
The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G is a power-packed smartphone with remarkable features designed to
enhance your smartphone experience. It boasts India’s first 50MP Sony IMX890 Camera with Optical
Image Stabilization (OIS) in the segment for capturing stunning, blur-free photos. The smartphone’s
visual appeal is elevated by the Horizon Glass Design and a 120Hz Ultra-Smooth AMOLED Display that
offers vibrant colors and deep blacks. Powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset, it ensures
fast performance and supports 5G connectivity for faster internet speeds. First in the segment, realme
NARZO 70 Pro incorporates Air Gesture controls, allowing you to perform various actions without
touching the screen. To maintain optimal performance during intense usage, it comes with a 3D VC
Cooling System that effectively dissipates heat. The smartphone houses a large 5000mAh battery and
supports efficient 67W SUPERVOOC charging technology for quick power-ups. Lastly, the realme UI 5.0
based on Android 14 offers a smooth, intuitive user interface with several customization options and
features for enhanced usability. The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G is available in two stunning colors: Glass
Green and Glass Gold and two storage variants: 8GB+128GB, priced at INR 19,999 and 8GB+256GB,
priced at INR 21,999
Commenting on the launch, a realme spokesperson said, “Today, we are thrilled to introduce the
realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G, exclusively on Amazon, a smartphone that is set to redefine low-light
photography standards in the smartphone industry. With Narzo By realme, we are committed to pushing
boundaries and delivering products that resonate with our young and tech-savvy audience. With the
realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G, we have introduced cutting-edge technology and advanced features that will
redefine the mid-range segment. We believe this smartphone will further solidify our position as a brand
that offers innovative and trendsetting smartphones.”
Commenting on the launch, Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India
said, “The Narzo series has been highly rated by customers on Amazon.in for its powerful performance,
design and value for money. We extend our congratulations to the entire realme team on the launch of
the Narzo 70 Pro, a smartphone that aims to set newer benchmarks in the segment with its cutting-edge
camera and stunning glass design. Along with other exciting launch offers, we are happy to announce
that customers can also enjoy a hassle-free instant loan within minutes enabling up to 3 months of no-
cost installments* on the Narzo 70 Pro, without the need for a credit card using Amazon Pay Later. We
are proud of our continued engagement with realme and with the addition of the Narzo 70 Pro, we have
further expanded our portfolio of 5G smartphones.”
Commenting on the launch, Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director, Marketing and Communications,
MediaTek said “As an industry leader in developing innovative chipsets, MediaTek boasts a strong
history of delivering high-performance solutions to the Smartphone industry. Through our collaboration
with realme, we leveraged our collective expertise to give consumers the realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G,
powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050. The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 is designed with the TSMC
6mm advanced process and provides incredible CPU performance, captures high-quality pictures with its
advanced Imaging camera technologies, and offers gamers the edge with MediaTek HyperEngine
gaming”.
For review guidelines & product images of realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G, please refer here: Link
The price and sale date of realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G is as below:
Early Bird Sale & Live Commerce Sale
Product Color Price Bank Offer* Gift EMI Offer Price Sale Date
NARZO 70
Pro 5G
(8GB+128GB) Glass
Green
and Glass
Gold
INR 19,999 INR 1000
Free Buds
T300 worth
Rs 2299
3 Month
No cost
EMI INR 18,999
Early Bird Sale
starts from 19th
March 6:00 PM
onwards
Live Commerce
sale starts from
22nd March, 12
noon onwards
NARZO 70
Pro 5G
(8GB+256GB)
INR 21,999 INR 2000
3 Month
No cost
EMI
INR 19,999
Available on realme.com & Amazon.in
*Bank offers are available on HDFC & ICICI bank cards
Key Features of realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G
India’s First 50MP Sony IMX 890 Camera with OIS in the segment
The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G stands out in its price segment, particularly for its superior camera
features. It comes equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)
and 2X In-sensor zoom, making it perfect for capturing bright, clear images, even in Nightscape mode.
The device’s image processing has been revamped with the MasterShot Algorithm, which, combined
with the powerful processor, performs lossless calculations like HDR synthesis and noise reduction
based on original image data.
120Hz Ultra-Smooth AMOLED Display
The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G offers a premium viewing experience with its 6.67-inch AMOLED display,
boasting an FHD+ resolution. The 120Hz display includes 4096 levels of brightness adjustment, peaking
at 2000 Nits, and an Instant Touch Sampling Rate of up to 2200Hz. With AI Brightness Adjustment, the
device learns user habits to reduce manual adjustments. The Rainwater Smart Touch feature uses
scanning data to detect water on the screen or hands, preventing unexpected touch actions.
Segment’s first Glass Design
The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G showcases a unique Horizon Glass Design on its back. This design
combines smoothness and a matte finish within a single glass surface, achieved through a premium
manufacturing process that enhances the device’s tactile feel and aesthetic appeal. It stands out with its
distinctive Patchwork Design Glass, boasting a light transmission rate of 92% for clarity and a textured
appearance. The device also features a delicate metallic frame created using PVD technology for
uniform paint particle coating, resulting in a premium metallic texture. With a slim profile of just
7.97mm and a weight of 195g, the phone ensures comfortable long-term single-handed usage.
Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset
realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset, providing reliable
and smooth performance for a seamless user experience. The octa-core processor comprises two A78
2.6GHz cores and six A55 2.0GHz cores, delivering powerful and efficient performance. The TSMC 6nm
advanced process provides excellent graphics processing capabilities and ultra-low power consumption.
The performance can ensure smooth running and deliver an immersive visual experience for gaming and
multimedia. The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G also includes a Mali-G68 GPU furthering its image processing
capabilities. Available in two versions, 8GB RAM+128GB ROM and 8GB RAM+256GB ROM, the realme
NARZO 70 Pro 5G has scored over 580,000 in the AnTuTu Benchmark, demonstrating its ability to
handle more than what the average user requires. The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G also earned TÜV SÜD’s
48-month fluency A-grade certification, following comprehensive multi-level assessments evaluating
response speed, animation effects, application switching, and more.
First in the segment Air Gesture Feature
The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G comes equipped with Air Gesture controls, a feature that allows users to
operate the phone without any physical contact. With over 10 types of gestures available, these controls
simulate Android screen operations, providing a comprehensive and immersive user experience. This
feature showcases the cutting-edge technology integrated into the device, making it a standout choice
for tech-savvy users.
3D VC Cooling System
The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G is designed with a robust 3D VC Cooling System, featuring a 4356.52mm²
stainless steel vapor chamber, 10231 mm² high-performance graphite heat dissipation, and a 7-layer
heat dissipation architecture.
67W SUPERVOOC Charge and Massive 5000mAh Battery
realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G comes equipped with 67W SUPERVOOC Charge and a massive 5000mAh
battery, offering users long-lasting power and allowing it to fully charge in just 48 minutes and reach
50% charge in 19 minutes. The 2:1 dual charge pump solution offers a groundbreaking feature where
the conversion efficiency between the two charge pumps reaches an impressive 98%.
realme UI 5.0 (Based on Android 14)
The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G runs on realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14, offering a powerful and user-
friendly experience. It provides a pure software experience by reducing pre-installed third-party apps by
65%.
Flagship-level Experience with realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G
The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G offers flagship-level experiences with a range of high-end features. It
comes equipped with Hi-Res Audio Dual Speakers for superior sound quality. The device boasts a 16MP
Selfie Camera for capturing stunning self-portraits and a 112° Ultra-wide Camera for expansive
landscape shots. With up to 256GB of large storage and up to 8GB+8GB Dynamic RAM, it ensures ample
space for all your files and smooth multitasking. Lastly, the smartphone adheres to realme’s stringent
quality standards, ensuring reliable performance and durability.