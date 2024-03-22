realme redefines low light photography standards with the realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G starting from INR 18,999

realme, the Most Reliable Smartphone Service Provider in India, unveiled

the newest addition to their super successful NARZO By realme line-up – NARZO 70 Pro 5G. NARZO By

realme is a stylish line of smartphones that delivers a comprehensive user experience. With a rapidly

growing user base of over 16 million in India, NARZO By realme represents the next generation of

smartphones. These devices are designed with advanced technology and premium features to help

users stay ahead of the curve and express their individuality. The new realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G aims to

redefine industry standards for low-light photography, further cementing realme’s commitment to

innovation and excellence.

realme & Amazon have strategically engaged to bring the NARZO By realme line-up and to provide

consumers with an enhanced shopping experience. NARZO By realme is exclusively available on

Amazon.in and has been committed to bringing advanced technology to its users. In line with realme’s

dual platform strategy, realme launched its first online store on Amazon in March 2023.

The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G is a power-packed smartphone with remarkable features designed to

enhance your smartphone experience. It boasts India’s first 50MP Sony IMX890 Camera with Optical

Image Stabilization (OIS) in the segment for capturing stunning, blur-free photos. The smartphone’s

visual appeal is elevated by the Horizon Glass Design and a 120Hz Ultra-Smooth AMOLED Display that

offers vibrant colors and deep blacks. Powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset, it ensures

fast performance and supports 5G connectivity for faster internet speeds. First in the segment, realme

NARZO 70 Pro incorporates Air Gesture controls, allowing you to perform various actions without

touching the screen. To maintain optimal performance during intense usage, it comes with a 3D VC

Cooling System that effectively dissipates heat. The smartphone houses a large 5000mAh battery and

supports efficient 67W SUPERVOOC charging technology for quick power-ups. Lastly, the realme UI 5.0

based on Android 14 offers a smooth, intuitive user interface with several customization options and

features for enhanced usability. The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G is available in two stunning colors: Glass

Green and Glass Gold and two storage variants: 8GB+128GB, priced at INR 19,999 and 8GB+256GB,

priced at INR 21,999

Commenting on the launch, a realme spokesperson said, “Today, we are thrilled to introduce the

realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G, exclusively on Amazon, a smartphone that is set to redefine low-light

photography standards in the smartphone industry. With Narzo By realme, we are committed to pushing

boundaries and delivering products that resonate with our young and tech-savvy audience. With the

realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G, we have introduced cutting-edge technology and advanced features that will

redefine the mid-range segment. We believe this smartphone will further solidify our position as a brand

that offers innovative and trendsetting smartphones.”

Commenting on the launch, Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India

said, “The Narzo series has been highly rated by customers on Amazon.in for its powerful performance,

design and value for money. We extend our congratulations to the entire realme team on the launch of

the Narzo 70 Pro, a smartphone that aims to set newer benchmarks in the segment with its cutting-edge

camera and stunning glass design. Along with other exciting launch offers, we are happy to announce

that customers can also enjoy a hassle-free instant loan within minutes enabling up to 3 months of no-

cost installments* on the Narzo 70 Pro, without the need for a credit card using Amazon Pay Later. We

are proud of our continued engagement with realme and with the addition of the Narzo 70 Pro, we have

further expanded our portfolio of 5G smartphones.”

Commenting on the launch, Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director, Marketing and Communications,

MediaTek said “As an industry leader in developing innovative chipsets, MediaTek boasts a strong

history of delivering high-performance solutions to the Smartphone industry. Through our collaboration

with realme, we leveraged our collective expertise to give consumers the realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G,

powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050. The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 is designed with the TSMC

6mm advanced process and provides incredible CPU performance, captures high-quality pictures with its

advanced Imaging camera technologies, and offers gamers the edge with MediaTek HyperEngine

gaming”.

For review guidelines & product images of realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G, please refer here:

The price and sale date of realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G is as below:

Early Bird Sale & Live Commerce Sale

Product Color Price Bank Offer* Gift EMI Offer Price Sale Date

NARZO 70

Pro 5G

(8GB+128GB) Glass

Green

and Glass

Gold

INR 19,999 INR 1000

Free Buds

T300 worth

Rs 2299

3 Month

No cost

EMI INR 18,999

Early Bird Sale

starts from 19th

March 6:00 PM

onwards

Live Commerce

sale starts from

22nd March, 12

noon onwards

NARZO 70

Pro 5G

(8GB+256GB)

INR 21,999 INR 2000

3 Month

No cost

EMI

INR 19,999

Available on realme.com & Amazon.in

*Bank offers are available on HDFC & ICICI bank cards

Key Features of realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G

India’s First 50MP Sony IMX 890 Camera with OIS in the segment

The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G stands out in its price segment, particularly for its superior camera

features. It comes equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)

and 2X In-sensor zoom, making it perfect for capturing bright, clear images, even in Nightscape mode.

The device’s image processing has been revamped with the MasterShot Algorithm, which, combined

with the powerful processor, performs lossless calculations like HDR synthesis and noise reduction

based on original image data.

120Hz Ultra-Smooth AMOLED Display

The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G offers a premium viewing experience with its 6.67-inch AMOLED display,

boasting an FHD+ resolution. The 120Hz display includes 4096 levels of brightness adjustment, peaking

at 2000 Nits, and an Instant Touch Sampling Rate of up to 2200Hz. With AI Brightness Adjustment, the

device learns user habits to reduce manual adjustments. The Rainwater Smart Touch feature uses

scanning data to detect water on the screen or hands, preventing unexpected touch actions.

Segment’s first Glass Design

The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G showcases a unique Horizon Glass Design on its back. This design

combines smoothness and a matte finish within a single glass surface, achieved through a premium

manufacturing process that enhances the device’s tactile feel and aesthetic appeal. It stands out with its

distinctive Patchwork Design Glass, boasting a light transmission rate of 92% for clarity and a textured

appearance. The device also features a delicate metallic frame created using PVD technology for

uniform paint particle coating, resulting in a premium metallic texture. With a slim profile of just

7.97mm and a weight of 195g, the phone ensures comfortable long-term single-handed usage.

Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset

realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset, providing reliable

and smooth performance for a seamless user experience. The octa-core processor comprises two A78

2.6GHz cores and six A55 2.0GHz cores, delivering powerful and efficient performance. The TSMC 6nm

advanced process provides excellent graphics processing capabilities and ultra-low power consumption.

The performance can ensure smooth running and deliver an immersive visual experience for gaming and

multimedia. The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G also includes a Mali-G68 GPU furthering its image processing

capabilities. Available in two versions, 8GB RAM+128GB ROM and 8GB RAM+256GB ROM, the realme

NARZO 70 Pro 5G has scored over 580,000 in the AnTuTu Benchmark, demonstrating its ability to

handle more than what the average user requires. The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G also earned TÜV SÜD’s

48-month fluency A-grade certification, following comprehensive multi-level assessments evaluating

response speed, animation effects, application switching, and more.

First in the segment Air Gesture Feature

The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G comes equipped with Air Gesture controls, a feature that allows users to

operate the phone without any physical contact. With over 10 types of gestures available, these controls

simulate Android screen operations, providing a comprehensive and immersive user experience. This

feature showcases the cutting-edge technology integrated into the device, making it a standout choice

for tech-savvy users.

3D VC Cooling System

The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G is designed with a robust 3D VC Cooling System, featuring a 4356.52mm²

stainless steel vapor chamber, 10231 mm² high-performance graphite heat dissipation, and a 7-layer

heat dissipation architecture.

67W SUPERVOOC Charge and Massive 5000mAh Battery

realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G comes equipped with 67W SUPERVOOC Charge and a massive 5000mAh

battery, offering users long-lasting power and allowing it to fully charge in just 48 minutes and reach

50% charge in 19 minutes. The 2:1 dual charge pump solution offers a groundbreaking feature where

the conversion efficiency between the two charge pumps reaches an impressive 98%.

realme UI 5.0 (Based on Android 14)

The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G runs on realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14, offering a powerful and user-

friendly experience. It provides a pure software experience by reducing pre-installed third-party apps by

65%.

Flagship-level Experience with realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G

The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G offers flagship-level experiences with a range of high-end features. It

comes equipped with Hi-Res Audio Dual Speakers for superior sound quality. The device boasts a 16MP

Selfie Camera for capturing stunning self-portraits and a 112° Ultra-wide Camera for expansive

landscape shots. With up to 256GB of large storage and up to 8GB+8GB Dynamic RAM, it ensures ample

space for all your files and smooth multitasking. Lastly, the smartphone adheres to realme’s stringent

quality standards, ensuring reliable performance and durability.