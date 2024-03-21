Sadhgurus Daughter Radhe Jaggi Shares Health Update After Emergency Brain Surgery

Radhe Jaggi wrote on Instagram Story, “For those asking, Sadhguru is doing well and recovering quickly.”

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev recently underwent an emergency brain surgery, but the good news is that he is on the path to recovery. His daughter, Radhe Jaggi, shared an update on Wednesday stating that Sadhguru is doing well and is recovering quickly. According to reports, the surgery was necessitated by a ‘life-threatening’ bleeding in his skull, which required immediate medical attention. Radhe Jaggi wrote on Instagram Story, “For those asking, Sadhguru is doing well and recovering quickly.” . She expressed gratitude for the concern and prayers from everyone and mentioned that Sadhguru’s condition is stable post-surgery.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who is the founder of Coimbatore-headquartered Isha Foundation, shared a video from his hospital bed. “The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something but found nothing — totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with the patched-up skull but no damaged brain,” Jaggi Vasudev, 66, said in the video which was posted on his Instagram account.

Here’s what Sadhguru said from the hospital bed

Earlier the hospital said Sadhguru had been suffering from severe headaches for the last four weeks. Despite the severity of the pain, he continued with his normal daily schedule and social activities and even conducted a Maha Shivaratri function on March 8.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke to the spiritual leader and wished him a speedy recovery. “Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery,” Modi said in a post on X (formally Twitter).

Responding to Modi’s message, Sadhguru said he was “overwhelmed” by the prime minister’s concern. “Beloved Pradhan Mantri ji, I should not be a concern to you. You have a nation to conduct. Overwhelmed by your concern, on my way to recovery. Dhanyavad,” Sadhguru wrote.

Sadhguru Health Update: Hospital statement

The headache worsened by March 15, when he consulted Dr Suri over the phone. Dr. Suri immediately suspected a subdural haematoma and advised an urgent MRI.

The spiritual leader underwent a brain MRI on the same day, and it revealed massive bleeding in the skull.

“There was evidence of a chronic bleed of three to four weeks duration as well as fresh bleeding that had occurred within a duration of 24 to 48 hours,” the statement said.

Sadhguru was advised immediate hospitalisation and appropriate medication schedule adjustment but he had important meetings and events scheduled for March 15 and 16, it said, adding he completed the meetings with the support of pain medication.

On March 17, he developed a decline in his level of consciousness, and weakness in the left leg, and was admitted to the medical facility under the care of Suri.

The CT scan revealed a marked increase in brain swelling and a decision was taken to operate, it said.

Sadhguru underwent an emergency brain surgery on March 17 to remove the bleeding in the skull, the statement said.







