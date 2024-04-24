Sam Pitroda’s Remarks On Wealth Distribution: Congress Says Views Are ‘Personal’ After Backlash From BJP

New Delhi: After Sam Pitroda’s remarks on wealth distribution faced sharp criticism from the BJP, the Congress distanced itself from the senior leader’s remarks and said they do not reflect the party’s position. Congress’s Jairam Ramesh said in a social media post that “sensationalising” Pitroda’s comments is aimed at “diverting attention” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “malicious and mischievous election campaign”.

“Sam Pitroda has been a mentor, friend, philosopher, and guide to many across the world, including me. He has made numerous, enduring contributions to India’s developments. He is President of the Indian Overseas Congress,” Jairam Ramesh said in a post.

Jairam Ramesh further stated that Pitroda expresses his opinions freely on issues he feels strongly about. Surely, in a democracy an individual is at liberty to discuss, express, and debate his personal views.

“This does not mean that Pitroda’s views always reflect the position of the Indian National Congress. Many times they do not. Sensationalising his comments now and tearing them out of context are deliberate and desperate attempts at diverting attention away from Mr. Narenda Modi’s malicious and mischievous election campaign; that is anchored ONLY in lies and more lies,” Jairam Ramesh said.

BJP leaders slammed Sam Pitroda over his remarks on the redistribution of wealth where the Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress advocated an inheritance tax law in the country while Congress distanced itself from the comments saying that his views do not always reflect the position of the party.

In a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Family Advisor is spilling the beans – their intention is ‘organised loot and legalised plunder’ of your hard-earned money.”

BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also slammed Pitroda saying that voters need to be aware of property snatchers

“Cat is out of the Bag! Rahul Gandhi’s main advisor Sam Pitroda “hua to hua” Fame proposes “inheritance tax” like US where Govt takes 50 per cent+ of your wealth! Voting for Congress = Losing your Money + Property + Belongings! Voters be aware, property snatchers are here!” Shergill posted on X.

Earlier, emphasizing the need for policy toward wealth redistribution, Pitroda elaborated on the concept of inheritance tax prevailing in America.

“In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has 100 million USD worth of wealth and when he dies he can only transfer probably 45 percent to his children, 55 percent is grabbed by the government. That’s an interesting law. It says you in your generation, made wealth and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair,” Pitroda said.