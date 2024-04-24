Home

Misleading Ads Case: Patanjali Issues Public Apology In Newspapers For Not Complying With SC Orders

The public apology that is published in the newspapers on Wednesday covers one-fourth of a newspaper page and is titled “Unconditional Public Apology”.

During the hearing of the case on Tuesday, the Supreme Court asked questions about how prominently they have published their unqualified apology in newspapers.

New Delhi: Patanjali chief and Yoga guru Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna have issued a public apology in newspapers on Wednesday for not complying with the Supreme Court’s directions in the misleading ads case. Notably, Patanjali had on Tuesday put out an apology as well, but the court had asked if its size was as big as the misleading ads of its drugs.

Check The Public Apology

“In wake of ongoing matter before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India (Writ Petition C. No. 645/2022), we in our individual capacity as well as on behalf of the Company, unconditionally apologise for the non-compliance or disobedience of directions/ orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” it read.

“We unconditionally extend the apology for holding meeting/press conference dated 22.11.2023. We earnestly apologize for the mistake made in publishing our advertisements and it is our whole- hearted commitment that such errors will not be repeated. We undertake to abide by directions and instructions of the Hon’ble Court with due care and utmost sincerity. We undertake to uphold the majesty of the court and comply with applicable laws and directions of the Hon’ble Court of law/relevant authorities. Sincerely, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Acharya Balkrishna, Swami Ramdev, Haridwar, Uttarakhand,” the note added.

“Is it the same size of advertisements that you normally issue in newspapers?” a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked them while hearing the case related to misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the duo, told the bench they have issued on Monday an unqualified apology for the “lapses” on their part.

“Where was it published?” the bench asked. Rohatgi said the apology has been published in 67 newspapers across the country.

“Prominently?” the bench probed the advocate further and directed that the apology published be filed on record. It said it wanted to see the actual apology published in newspapers.

“The said advertisements are not on record. It is submitted that the same have been collated and shall be filed in the course of the day with copies to counsel for the parties. Needful shall be done within two days with copies to counsel for the parties,” the bench said.

It said the matter related to the apology published by Ramdev and Balkrishna will be considered on April 30. The apex court is hearing a plea filed in 2022 by the Indian Medical Association alleging a smear campaign against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine.

Ramdev and Balkrishna had earlier tendered an “unconditional and unqualified apology” before the top court over advertisements issued by the firm making tall claims about the medicinal efficacy of its products.







