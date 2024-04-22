NationalPolitics

Setback For Kejriwal: Delhi Court Junks CM

  Setback For Kejriwal: Delhi Court Junks CM's Plea Seeking 15 Minutes of Medical Consultation with Doctor in Jail

Delhi Court on Monday declined the plea of the Chief Minister while deciding his application seeking to allow him daily 15 minutes of medical consultation with his doctor.

'Hope Everyone's Rights Are Protected': UN Weighs In On India's 'Political Unrest' After Kejriwal Arrest
Kejriwal (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: In another setback for Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi court on Monday declined the plea of the Chief Minister while deciding his application seeking to allow him daily 15 minutes of medical consultation with his doctor. Meanwhile, the Court has directed that requisite medical treatment should be provided and in case of requirement of any special consultation jail authorities shall concern a medical board constituted by the AIIMS director consisting of an endocrinologist and a diabetologist.

The Medical board will decide whether insulin should be administered to Kejriwal. The court has said that the Medical board shall also decide on a prescribed diet and an exercise plan which should be followed, said the court. There shall be no further deviations from the diet plan prescribed by the medical board




