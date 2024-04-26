NationalPolitics

Setting Example For First Time Voters 94-Year-Old Woman Walks To Polling Booth To Cast Vote In Manipur

Manipur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Residents of Manipur are queuing up outside their nearby polling booths to exercise their votes in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday. However, an elderly woman captured the attention of the people of Ukhrul Outer as she walked to the polling booth to cast her vote. What is remarkable is that the woman is 94 years old, and at this age, she understands the importance of her vote and her responsibility towards the country. This act of the 94-year-old woman has set an example for first-time voters and other voters who may be inclined to ignore their duties and abstain from voting.

 






