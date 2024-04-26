Home

News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 LIVE: Polling Begins For 88 Seats, PM Modi Urges All to Cast Vote

live

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 LIVE Updates: In this phase, some of the high-profile candidates include the Congress party’s Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, who are looking to retain Kerala’s Wayanad and Thiruvananthapuram respectively.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 LIVE Updates: Voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections started at 7 AM amid tight security. This time, with 88 constituencies across 12 states and a Union territory (Jammu and Kashmir) are going to polls. In this phase, some of the high-profile candidates include the Congress party’s Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, who are looking to retain Kerala’s Wayanad and Thiruvananthapuram respectively. Hema Malini from the BJP hopes for a hattrick from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura. Over 1202 candidates are in the fray from these 88 constituencies, with 158.8 million (15.88 crore) people, including 32.8 million (3.28 crore) young voters and 3.4 million (34 lakh) first-timers, eligible to vote.

The 12 states and the Union Territory that are going to polls today include Kerala (20/20), Karnataka (14/28), Rajasthan (13/25), Uttar Pradesh (8/80), Maharashtra (8/48), Madhya Pradesh (6/29), Assam (5/14), Bihar (5/40), Chhattisgarh (3/11), West Bengal (3/42), Manipur (1/2), Tripura (1/2), and Jammu (1/5).

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 Voting: Check LIVE Updates Here







